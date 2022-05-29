Amazon Memorial Day 2022: top 30 sales on TVs, appliances, furniture and more

Memorial Day sales are live, which means it's time to score deals on summer's hottest items like appliances, TVs, furniture, grills, mattresses, and more. The Amazon Memorial Day 2022 sale has something for everyone, and we've scoured through the site to find you the 40 absolute best deals happening right now.



Memorial Day sales are some of the best offers you'll find all year, and Amazon is a top online destination with record-low prices on everything from OLED TVs, robot vacuums, and air fryers to smart home devices, water toys, grills, and more. Some of today's best deals include this 65-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for a stunningly low price of $499.99, the top-rated Lucid Memory Foam mattress marked down to just $225, and the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $329.



You'll find more of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales below with a range of prices and categories, so there's something for everyone. Keep in mind that today's deals are limited-time offers and the Memorial Day 2022 event ends on Monday at Midnight.

Amazon Memorial Day 2022: today's top sales

(opens in new tab) 1. Giant Inflatable Kiddie Pool: $50 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

The price of this giant inflatable pool went up this year, but at $50 it remains a bargain: most kiddie pools around this size retail closer to $100. It's an Amazon's Choice pool, with a four-star rating from almost 2,000 user reviews, and we don't expect to see the price drop again any time soon, so if you're looking to get set up for summer it's worth considering.

(opens in new tab) 2. Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart 6-in 1 Air Fryer: $149.99 $119.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling Instant Vortex Plus on sale for a record-low price of $119.95. The 6-in-1 air fryer can roast, broil, bake, reheat, air fry, and dehydrate and features six cooking programs for quick and easy meals.

(opens in new tab) 3. Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - Another great Memorial Day TV deal is this 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba on sale for just $499.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 65-inch display comes with smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, plus you're getting a bright, bold picture with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+.

(opens in new tab) 4. Lucid Memory Foam mattress: $270.05 $225.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. Today's Memorial Day deal brings a Queen sized mattress down to $225.25 when you apply the $45 coupon at checkout.

(opens in new tab) 5. Furniture: save up to $500 on mattresses, desks, and couches at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Amazon Memorial Day sale is a great destination for cheap furniture deals, plus you can score mattress bargains from Lucid, Tuft & Needle, and Casper with prices starting at just $91. Amazon's Memorial Day furniture deals include savings on standing desks, couches, beds, dining tables, and more with a range of prices and brands.

(opens in new tab) 6. Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Our favorite Apple Memorial Day deal is the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of just $329 at Amazon. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more.

(opens in new tab) 7. Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill: $369.99 $255 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $23.50 - The weather's getting hotter now so why not treat yourself and your family to a new grill? The Amazon Memorial Day sale has this Char-Broil 4-burner grill on sale for $255 - just $25 than the record-low price we saw in 2019 and the best deal we've seen all year.

(opens in new tab) 8. Jasonwell Splash Pad Sprinkler: $38.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $19 - This splash pad sprinkler for kids has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and has a massive 50% discount ahead of Memorial Day. The 68-inch diameter splash pad is designed for kids (but big kids and pets can play too). This isn't quite the cheapest we've seen it - it dropped to just under $12 in early 2021 - but it cost $36 at the start of this year, so $19.99 isn't bad at all.

(opens in new tab) 9. Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $399.99 $289.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - One of our favorite cheap TV deals at Amazon's Memorial Day TV sales is this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia down to a record-low price of $299.99. The 2021 50-inch TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) 10. Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe: $19.99 $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $3 - This Kizen digital meat thermometer has over 56,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for just $16.99 - that's $3 more than the lowest price we've seen. It's waterproof and shows you the temperature within three seconds via a large LED screen that can be read at night and indoors.

(opens in new tab) 11. Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $52 - Always a best-seller during Memorial Day sales, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $189.99. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best deal you can find right now and $8 less than last week's price.

(opens in new tab) 12. Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac: $279.99 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - Amazon has the top-rated Eufy RoboVac on sale for just $169.99 - only $16 more than the record-low price and a fantastic value for a robot vacuum. The Eufy features BoostIQ technology which automatically increases section when extra vacuuming strength is needed and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) 13. Green Mount Water Spray Nozzle: $19.99 $13.67 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - A proper water spray nozzle is a gamechanger for anyone that does yard work, and Amazon's Memorial Day sale has this Green Mount nozzle on sale for just $13.67 when you apply the 5% coupon at checkout. The spray nozzle has over 8,000 positive reviews and is made of premium zinc alloy so it's more durable than plastic water nozzles.

(opens in new tab) 14. Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $64.99 $51.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $13 - The cheapest Ring Doorbell, Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for $51.99. The hardwired video doorbell features advanced motion detection, and two-way audio and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) 15. Solo Stove 27-inch Yukon Fire Pit: $599.99 $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - A perfect companion for outdoor summer nights, the best-selling Solo Stove is marked down to $449.99 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. The 27-inch fire pit allows you to create a bonfire with barely any smoke so you can easily cook smores and hotdogs in your backyard.

(opens in new tab) 16. Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - A fantastic Memorial Day deal - Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 - $2 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) 17. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Make iced coffee in the comfort of your home with this Mr. Coffee Iced coffee maker that's on sale for $29.99 when you apply the $5 coupon at checkout. The coffee maker brews in under 4 minutes and includes a tumbler so you can take your coffee on the go.

(opens in new tab) 18. LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $903 - The best premium TV deal in today's Memorial Day sales is LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,596.99. It's one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's getting a massive $900 discount.

(opens in new tab) 19. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $42.99 $25.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $17.20 - A customer favorite, you can upgrade your bedding with these top-rated pillows on sale for a record-low price of $25.79 at Amazon. You must apply the 40% coupon at checkout to see today's deal but with over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

(opens in new tab) 20. Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 – Amazon's Memorial Day deals include the best-selling Echo Dot that's on sale for just $34.99 - just $7 more than the record-low price. The 4th-generation smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa

(opens in new tab) 21. Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum: $236.98 $186.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Amazon has the top-rated Bissell MultiCleann vacuum on sale for $186.89 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The lightweight vacuum features a HEPA sealed allergen system that traps 99.97% of dust and allergens and features specialized pet tools to clean pesky pet hairs efficiently.

(opens in new tab) 22. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: $899 $628.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $270 - Like the idea of a small machine with fantastic build quality? The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a 12.4-inch touchscreen laptop that manages to squeeze in an Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD into a tiny lightweight package. For productivity on the go, these things are fantastic and they're a great all-around workhorse for someone with a busy lifestyle.

(opens in new tab) 23. Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - You can score a $40 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer which brings the price down to $89.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

(opens in new tab) 24. Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2020): $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Today's cheapest Memorial day TV deal is the best-selling Insignia 24-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99 at Amazon. While the F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) 25. DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit: $999 $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - Tools are always popular in Memorial Day sales and Amazon is offering a massive $400 discount on this Dewalt Max cordless drill combo kit bringing the price down to $599 - the lowest price we've seen this year. You're getting over ten tools, including; a drill/driver, impact driver, blower, light, Bluetooth speaker, oscillating tool, grinder, circ saw, recipe saw, and a charger.

(opens in new tab) 26. Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $52 - Always a best-seller during Memorial Day sales, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $197. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. While this is the best deal you can find right now, we've seen the earbuds drop to $174 earlier this month and we predict we'll see that price again in the coming months.

(opens in new tab) 27. TEMI Kids Sand Water Table for Toddlers: $69.99 $59.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This is the first discount we've spotted on this top-rated Temi water table which is on sale for $59.49 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. A summer essential for kids, the 3-tier water table comes with multiple attachments and accessories for all-day fun.

(opens in new tab) 28. Honeywell HPA200 HEPA Air Purifier: $219.99 $178 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This air purifier from Honeywell has over 23,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $178 - the best deal we've seen all year. Designed for large rooms, the Honeywell air purifier features a HEPA filtration that captures up to 99.97% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles and includes three air cleaning levels.

(opens in new tab) 29. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker: $189 $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the top-rated Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee maker on sale for $159. The coffee maker can brew a creamy cup of espresso in minutes with a touch of a button and includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

(opens in new tab) 30. Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for just $199 at Amazon. Stock on the Series 3 smartwatch has been difficult to find as of late, and today's deal is just $10 more than the record-low price. Today's offer applies to the 42mm White sports band, and as of right now, the smartwatch has a June 4 -12 ship date.

