Amazon device deals: save on the all-new Kindle, Echo Dot, Echo Buds, and more

While the Super Bowl might be over, Amazon's game day deals are still going strong. The retailer is discounting its best-selling devices which include smart speakers, displays, e-readers, earbuds, and more.



Amazon's top device deal is the all-new Echo Buds that are on sale for $89.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earbuds.



The Amazon Echo Buds deliver powerful, immersive audio and feature Bose Active Noise Reduction technology to block out background noise. The wireless earbuds also include advanced microphones that allow you hands-free access to Alexa so you can stream music, make calls, and ask questions completely hands-free. The Echo Buds provide five hours of battery life on a single charge and a further 15 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Echo Buds: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $89.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earbuds that work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

View Deal

Shop more of Amazon's device deals below and keep in mind, these fantastic deals are ending soon, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon deals:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

You can save $20 on the 3rd generation Echo Dot smart speaker at Amazon. The compact speaker is powered by Alexa so you can use your voice to play music, ask questions and control other compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

Echo Auto: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Get the Alexa-enabled Echo Auto on sale for just $29.99. The Amazon device allows you to add Alexa to your car so you can use your voice to play music, check the news, make calls, and more.

View Deal

Echo Show 5 $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Get the Echo Show 5 on sale for just $64.99 at Amazon. The smart display connects with Alexa to show movies and TV shows, make video calls, check the weather, and more completely hands-free.

View Deal

All-new Kindle $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the 2019 Amazon Kindle on sale for $64.99. The e-reader features a glare-free 6-inch display and packs 4GB of storage and a battery charge that lasts for weeks.

View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite $ 129.99 $94.99 at Amazon

You can score a $35 price cut on the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon. The ultra-lightweight e-reader features a 6-inch glare-free display and packs 8GB of storage.

View Deal

f you're interested in other Amazon E-reader offers, check out our roundup of the best Kindle sale prices and deals and you can see more of the best cheap Amazon Echo prices and deals that are currently available.



You can also shop more smart home offers with our list of the best cheap smart home devices and gadget deals.