Amazon Basics 100 Pack AA High-Performance Alkaline Batteries: Prime Day deal

If you need a great pack of batteries, there are many here

A pyramid of batteries
This isn't the most exciting or exotic deal out there, but we've all got a clock, or a game controller, or a thing that we just need to power - and that's where having a big ol' bag of batteries can really come in handy.

Enter the Prime Day deals this year, where once again we're seeing a dramatic reduction in loads of batteries that you can grab to not have to worry about things going out of power for at least another year.

These aren't rechargeable, but rather just single use - so consider whether you can easily recycle them before making this rather gargantuan battery purchase (in volume, not in price).

Today's best Prime Day Amazon Basics batteries deals

Look, this is just a lot of batteries. I've not tested them myself, but the reviews suggest that they can handle power as well as the ones that come in the box or Duracell's own basics brand, and they're hella cheap.

And if you want to spend a little bit less, you can get an 8 pack for just over $6 - your choice, my friend.

My biggest question about these batteries is whether they're actually any good - I bought a lot of similar-looking ones from the local shop for not much money, and I might as well have just breathed on the clock I put them in - that would have given it more power.

The reviews - admittedly, on Amazon - suggest that these basic batteries can last as long as Duracell's basic range, or the ones that come in the box.

Combine that with the fact that every Prime Day these value batteries always end up in the top-selling lists, it can't be that much of a bad thing...

