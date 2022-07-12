Amazon Basics 100 Pack AA High-Performance Alkaline Batteries: Prime Day deal

This isn't the most exciting or exotic deal out there, but we've all got a clock, or a game controller, or a thing that we just need to power - and that's where having a big ol' bag of batteries can really come in handy.
Enter the Prime Day deals this year, where once again we're seeing a dramatic reduction in loads of batteries that you can grab to not have to worry about things going out of power for at least another year.
These aren't rechargeable, but rather just single use - so consider whether you can easily recycle them before making this rather gargantuan battery purchase (in volume, not in price).
(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).
Today's best Prime Day Amazon Basics batteries deals
Amazon Basics 100 Pack AA High-Performance Alkaline Batteries: $26.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Look, this is just a lot of batteries. I've not tested them myself, but the reviews suggest that they can handle power as well as the ones that come in the box or Duracell's own basics brand, and they're hella cheap.
Amazon Basics 8 Pack AA High-Performance Alkaline Batteries: $6.04 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
And if you want to spend a little bit less, you can get an 8 pack for just over $6 - your choice, my friend.
My biggest question about these batteries is whether they're actually any good - I bought a lot of similar-looking ones from the local shop for not much money, and I might as well have just breathed on the clock I put them in - that would have given it more power.
The reviews - admittedly, on Amazon - suggest that these basic batteries can last as long as Duracell's basic range, or the ones that come in the box.
Combine that with the fact that every Prime Day these value batteries always end up in the top-selling lists, it can't be that much of a bad thing...
More Amazon Value battery deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Amazon batteries from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Sticks from $12 and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 50% off sneakers and sportswear (opens in new tab)
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 at cheapest price yet (opens in new tab)
- Apple: AirPods Pro drop to under $170 (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery discounts (opens in new tab)
- Cell phones: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - save $360 (opens in new tab)
- College essentials: bedding, decor and cleaning sale (opens in new tab)
- Cooling: portable fans from $16.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 66% off clothing, shoes and jewelry (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 40% off coffee and food essentials (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: up to $125 off Sony headphones and earbuds (opens in new tab)
- Home: Levoit Air Purifier for $42.49 (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot: up to 29% off (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: up to 50% off ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen: up to $120 off blenders, coffee makers and more (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: $200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: $490 off Casper mattresses (opens in new tab)
- Portable Power: 30% off 10,000mAh power bank (opens in new tab)
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock (opens in new tab)
- Security: Blink Home Security bundles from $44.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for $34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smart speaker: Save 60% on 4th gen Echo Dot (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: Amazon Halo View up to 55% off (opens in new tab)
- Speakers: JBL portable speakers from $29.95 (opens in new tab)
- Storage: up to 39% off Samsung SSDs (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - save up to $120 (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: save on Shark, iRobot and Bissell (opens in new tab)