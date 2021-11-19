All the best OnePlus phones are reduced in Amazon's early Black Friday deals

If you're a fan of OnePlus phones and are looking for a new one, then some early Black Friday phone deals on Amazon might give you what you need.

Many modern mobiles like the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, Nord N200 and 8T are all reduced by $100 or more - most of these devices are at the lowest price they've been thanks to Black Friday.

Today's best OnePlus Black Friday deal

OnePlus 9 | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage: $729 OnePlus 9 | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage: $729 $599 at Amazon (save $130)

You can get a modest amount off the lower-spec OnePlus 9 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage - it doesn't seem the other storage size is on offer. This is a fair, but not mind-blowing, reduction.

OnePlus 9 Pro | 12GB RAM | 256GB storage: $1,069 OnePlus 9 Pro | 12GB RAM | 256GB storage: $1,069 $800 at Amazon (save $269)

This is 25% off OnePlus' newest top-end phone which is a fair reduction, and it means you can get the super-powerful mobile for about the same price that its lower-cost sibling launched for. Plus, this is for the bigger storage size version.

OnePlus Nord N200 | 4GB RAM | 64GB storage: $240 OnePlus Nord N200 | 4GB RAM | 64GB storage: $240 $200 at Amazon (save $40)

This is OnePlus' budget phone of the year, and admittedly $40 isn't a huge reduction, but it does make this low-cost phone even more affordable.

OnePlus 8T | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage: $600 OnePlus 8T | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage: $600 $500 at Amazon (save $100)

This is OnePlus' mid-ranger from late 2021, which took some of the specs of the OnePlus 8 but with some corners cut to keep the price low.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company's top-end phone of the year with a 6.7-inch screen, four rear cameras, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and fast 65W charging.

The OnePlus 9 is similar but it's slightly smaller, has one fewer rear camera, and has a lower-resolution screen. It's the only phone in the deals that has been cheaper before, but only by $10.

The OnePlus 8T is the same size as the 9 but with a display that doesn't curve at the edges; it's slightly weaker in terms of processing power and camera capabilities but it's still no slouch.

Finally, the Nord N200 5G is new for 2021; it has relatively low-res cameras, a weak chipset and slow charging, but with a big battery, a low price and 5G connectivity, it's a worthy mobile.

