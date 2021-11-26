Black Friday AirPods Pro deal sees noise-cancelling earbuds drop to lowest price

It's no secret that the AirPods Pro are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, but Apple's flagship buds usually don't come cheap. Thanks to these amazing AirPods Black Friday deals, however, the fantastic AirPods Pro are down to their lowest prices in the US and the UK. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

In the US, both Amazon and Walmart have slashed the price of the AirPods Pro from $249 to $159. You'll notice that Amazon has deal 'in stock soon', so if you're not fussed about free Prime shipping, the Walmart deal is the one to go for.

Right now, UK buyers can pick up the AirPods Pro at Amazon for just £185, down from the usual retail price of £239. That's a huge £54 discount and the lowest price we've seen yet from the online retailer.

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday deals

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $159 at Amazon

Save $90 - The Apple AirPods Pro are always a Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon just dropped the latest model to a record-low price of $159, having previously had them on sale for $189.99. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro are currently listed as 'in stock soon', but you can still order them right away.

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $159 at Walmart

Save $90 - Not fussed about free shipping with Amazon Prime? Go for this Walmart deal instead, where the AirPods Pro are currently in stock.

Apple AirPods Pro: £239 Apple AirPods Pro: £239 £185 at Amazon

Save £54 - Apple's premium wireless earbuds are finally available to buy for less at Amazon this Black Friday. This is the retailer's largest discount yet for the buds, and you're getting your money's worth with great noise cancellation, a comfy fit and overall superb sound. You can also get the AirPods Pro at this price at Very.

As mentioned, Apple's AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds are usually very expensive. Any saving at all is a welcome one, allowing more audio lovers than ever a chance at being able to afford these incredible earbuds.

You're getting top notch active noise cancellation with the AirPods Pro, meaning that they are able to effectively drown out background noise, giving you the privacy you need when listening to your favorite tunes and podcasts.

The earbuds also feature improved audio quality, in general, over their predecessors, and the MagSafe charging case enables fast charging, whenever you need it, just by popping the buds back into the case.

Still after a pair that's a little less expensive than the AirPods Pro? Be sure to have a look at our Black Friday wireless earbuds deals hub for all the best discounts on a range of great audio products.

