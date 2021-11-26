Black Friday AirPods Pro deal sees noise-cancelling earbuds drop to lowest price

It's no secret that the AirPods Pro are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, but Apple's flagship buds usually don't come cheap. Thanks to these amazing AirPods Black Friday deals, however, the fantastic AirPods Pro are down to their lowest prices in the US and the UK. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)
In the US, both Amazon and Walmart have slashed the price of the AirPods Pro from $249 to $159. You'll notice that Amazon has deal 'in stock soon', so if you're not fussed about free Prime shipping, the Walmart deal is the one to go for.
Right now, UK buyers can pick up the AirPods Pro at Amazon for just £185, down from the usual retail price of £239. That's a huge £54 discount and the lowest price we've seen yet from the online retailer.
Today's best Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday deals
All-new Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $159 at Amazon
Save $90 - The Apple AirPods Pro are always a Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon just dropped the latest model to a record-low price of $159, having previously had them on sale for $189.99. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro are currently listed as 'in stock soon', but you can still order them right away.
All-new Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $159 at Walmart
Save $90 - Not fussed about free shipping with Amazon Prime? Go for this Walmart deal instead, where the AirPods Pro are currently in stock.
Apple AirPods Pro:
£239 £185 at Amazon
Save £54 - Apple's premium wireless earbuds are finally available to buy for less at Amazon this Black Friday. This is the retailer's largest discount yet for the buds, and you're getting your money's worth with great noise cancellation, a comfy fit and overall superb sound. You can also get the AirPods Pro at this price at Very.
As mentioned, Apple's AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds are usually very expensive. Any saving at all is a welcome one, allowing more audio lovers than ever a chance at being able to afford these incredible earbuds.
You're getting top notch active noise cancellation with the AirPods Pro, meaning that they are able to effectively drown out background noise, giving you the privacy you need when listening to your favorite tunes and podcasts.
The earbuds also feature improved audio quality, in general, over their predecessors, and the MagSafe charging case enables fast charging, whenever you need it, just by popping the buds back into the case.
Still after a pair that's a little less expensive than the AirPods Pro? Be sure to have a look at our Black Friday wireless earbuds deals hub for all the best discounts on a range of great audio products.
More Apple AirPods Pro deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, apparel, Instant Pot, and more
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on toys, Apple devices, vacuums, and TVs
- AirPods Pro: down to $169 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes at Amazon
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops, and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Amazon
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting from $199.99
- Hulu: get one year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off Keurig coffee makers at Amazon
- Laptops: cheap laptop deals from $149 at Walmart
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Nectar Sleep: $499 off our top mattress + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 gift card at Amazon
- Saatva: save $250 on luxury mattresses - TechRadar exclusive
- Samsung: up to $3,500 off 4K and 8K QLED TV, Galaxy S21
- Shark vacuum: up to 40% off Shark vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: 4K smart TVs under $500 at Best Buy
- Wayfair: 80% off rugs, couches, Christmas decor and more
- XPS 13 laptop: on sale for $649.99 at Dell (was $949)
- Verizon: BOGO iPhones, free Google Pixel 6, huge trade-in savings
- VPN: use the code TECH15 to get PureVPN for only $1.13 per month
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 45% off Echo, Kindle and more for Black Friday
- Adidas: half-price trainers, tees, tracksuits and exercise gear
- Argos: Christmas decorations and stocking fillers from just £6
- Boots: better than half-price fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Currys: record low prices on LG OLED TVs, coffee machines and laptops
- Dell: sneak peek sale live with 35% off laptops and monitors
- eBay: discounted Christmas gifts from small and independent sellers
- Ebuyer: SSDs from £21.99, 44% off laptops and Razer gaming chairs for £279.99
- Emma Sleep: mattresses and bed bundles starting from £299
- JD Sports: trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma at up to 50% off
- Microsoft: save up to £450 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nintendo Switch: get a Nintendo Switch with Immortals: Fenyx Rising free
- Simply Be: discounts of up to 50% on coats, jackets and cardigans
- Very: £130 off Shark Anti Hair Wrap vacuum, £50 off Beats Solo 3 headphones, more
- Wayfair: save on furniture, rugs, desks and lighting