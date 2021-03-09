AirPods deals: the AirPods Pro are on sale and in stock for $199 at Amazon

We're rounding up this week's best AirPods deals at Amazon, which include the best-selling AirPods Pro that are on sale for $199 (was $249). That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless earbuds.



If you're looking for more AirPods deals, Amazon also has the Apple AirPods with Charging Case marked down to $119.99 and the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $149.99.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Save $49 - Amazon has the AirPods Pro in stock and back down to $199. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the AirPods and only $30 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The AirPods Pro have been difficult to find in stock as of late, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

More AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $39 - You can get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $119.99. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - Amazon has the AirPods with a wireless charging case marked down to $149.99. Apple's wireless earbuds can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Not in the US? See the best Apple AirPods deals in your region below.

