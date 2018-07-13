Acer’s Alexa-equipped laptops come with a free Echo Dot

Who said you have to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2018 for some sweet laptop deals? Acer is rolling out early discounts on its Alexa-equipped laptops and even throwing in a free Echo Spot for good measure.

Acer has slashed $50 off all its Alexa-equipped laptops including the Acer Nitro 5 Spin, Acer Spin 5 and Acer Aspire. On top of the slight discount, Acer is also throwing in a free Echo Dot speaker plus an optional four months of Amazon Music for only $0.99 – the subscription will return to its regular $7.99 price on the fifth month of service.

Here’s a quick look at the discounted laptops and their reduced prices:

Acer Nitro 5 with free Echo Dot: was $1,049, now $999.99 at Amazon

One of the first convertible gaming notebook to hit the market, this hybrid feature an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics, 15.6-inch FHD display and ample storage with a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD.

Acer Spin 5 with free Echo Dot: was $849 -$1,049, now $799-$999 at Amazon

This 2-in-1 laptop comes in several models with either a 13.3-, 14-, or 15.6-inch display. On top of screen size options, users can choose between 8th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, optional discrete graphics and a variety of storage options.

Acer Aspire with free Echo Dot: was $649, now $599 at Amazon

Looking for a more classic laptop, this 15.6-inch notebook features a Coffee Lake Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics for smooth streaming and casual gaming.

The only catch about these deals is you have to be an Amazon Prime member, but luckily you can just sign up for Prime's trial period in case you don't have a subscription yet. Keep in mind you’ll have to pay $119 a year if you choose not to cancel the subscription before the trial is over.