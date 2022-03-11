7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (March 11)

Audio player loading…

It’s a bumper weekend for streaming services of all shapes and sizes. From animated adventures to soaring sports documentaries, subscribers to the likes of Netflix , Prime Video and HBO Max have plenty to chew on over the next few days.

Leading the line are Disney’s Turning Red and Netflix’s The Adam Project, though both movies are joined by several serialized stories that can be enjoyed in more than one sitting (unless, like us, you’re prone to the occasional TV marathon).

Below, we’ve rounded up the seven biggest new arrivals available to watch on streaming platforms over the next few days – and yes, even Apple TV Plus gets a look-in this weekend.

Turning Red (Disney Plus)

The most high-profile arrival on streamers this weekend is Pixar’s Turning Red, not least because the film was pulled from Disney’s theatrical schedule and instead placed immediately on Disney Plus (a decision that left its creator understandably frustrated ).

The 25th animated movie from the world-famous studio, Turning Red tells the story of a young girl, Meilin “Mei” Lee (Rosalie Chiang), who transforms into a giant red panda whenever her emotions come to the boil. Killing Eve star Sandra Oh also features as Mei’s overbearing mother, while first-time feature filmmaker Domee Shi (best known for helming the Oscar-winning Pixar short Bao) directs the project.

By most accounts, Turning Red is another typically charming (and beautifully-rendered) Pixar creation, making it an easy recommendation for your weekend watchlist. A making-of special, Embrace the Panda, also streams on Disney Plus today, for those interested in seeing how this furry creation came to be.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

The Adam Project (Netflix)

One of the biggest new Netflix movies of the year, The Adam Project finds a time-travelling pilot (Ryan Reynolds) forced to team up with his younger self and late father to both come to terms with his past and save the future. Confused yet? Join the club.

This latest feature from Free Guy director Shawn Levy also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña, and looks to feature more of the same playful humor and heart we’ve come to expect from Reynolds/Levy projects in recent years.

Critical reception has been decidedly mixed so far, though the consensus seems to be that The Adam Project is little more than harmless popcorn entertainment (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, mind).

Now available to stream on Netflix.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus’ 2022 movie slate may promise a bright feature-length future for the burgeoning streamer, but projects like The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey ensure its got the small screen pedigree to compete with rival platforms, too.

A six-episode adaptation of the novel by Walter Mosley, this series stars Samuel L. Jackson as an elderly dementia patient who, after being abandoned by his family, falls into the care of an unsuspecting teenager (Project Power’s Dominique Fishback). Together, the pair discover a treatment that could temporarily restore the man's memories – but only at the risk of unearthing unwanted secrets about his past.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey has received generally positive reviews so far, with particular praise bestowed upon Jackson’s “career-best performance.” We’re intrigued, to say the least.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 (Netflix)

The fourth season of Netflix’s acclaimed Formula 1 docuseries is indisputably the most hotly-anticipated in its three-year run.

After the controversial end to last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – which saw Max Verstappen dethrone Lewis Hamilton as Formula 1 world champion in dramatic fashion – all eyes are on whether Netflix can deliver an equally thrilling re-telling of the most exciting season in the sport’s history.

Expect dirty politics, backstage bust-ups and plenty of burning rubber as the 10-episode series speeds towards its shocking conclusion.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)

Sticking with sports, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty arrives on HBO Max this week to fill the basketball-shaped hole left by Netflix’s The Last Dance.

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay executive produced this 10-episode drama series, which chronicles the rise of the 1980s-era Los Angeles Lakers – a team that featured legendary NBA stars Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – and the fortunes of its then-owner, Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly).

This one is only available on HBO Max right now, but we expect it to arrive on Sky Atlantic and Now TV at a later date in the UK.

Now available to stream on HBO Max in the US.

Upload season 2 (Prime Video)

The second season of Prime Video’s quirky sci-fi comedy, Upload, lands on the streamer this weekend.

Greg Daniels (famous for adapting The Office in the US and co-creating Parks and Recreation) returns to the writing chair for new episodes, which find protagonist Nathan forced to deal with the uncomfortable arrival of his ex-girlfriend in his virtual afterlife.

Returning fans of the series will almost certainly find plenty more to enjoy from Upload’s sophomore outing, though critics dismissing the series as a rip-off of The Good Place aren’t likely to change their minds any time soon. While you're here, check out our chat with Daniels and the show's cast for season 2.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Dune (HBO Max)

Arriving ahead of this year’s Oscars and BAFTA ceremonies (for which the film has earned several nominations), Dune returns to HBO Max for those who may have missed its theatrical debut (and fleeting streaming appearance) last year.

Denis Villeneuve directs this latest attempt to adapt Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, which stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a gifted young prince forced to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the survival of his people. The likes of Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa also star, so this really is the definition of a blockbuster – it’s even got a thumping Hans Zimmer score to boot.

Recent news suggests the likes of Florence Pugh and Austin Butler will be joining the cast for Villeneuve’s in-production sequel, so there’s no better time to get yourself acquainted with the first part of Herbert’s iconic story. Read our interviews with Villeneuve, and the film's behind-the-scenes crew, if you want some extra deets on this one.

Now available to stream on HBO Max.