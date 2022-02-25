7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend

Audio player loading…

After a few weeks of predominantly feature-length arrivals on streaming platforms, normal service resumes as we bid farewell to February with some major small screen additions.

Alongside this weekend’s marquee release of Peaky Blinders' sixth and final season, several other popular TV shows – Killing Eve and Vikings among them – also make their long-awaited returns, while dramas like Showtime’s The Battle for Uber add some original content into the mix.

Below, we’ve highlighted the seven biggest movies and TV shows available to stream on the likes of Netflix , Prime Video and HBO Max over the next few days.

Peaky Blinders (BBC iPlayer)

One of the year’s most anticipated small screen releases, Peaky Blinders season 6 finally begins streaming on BBC iPlayer this weekend after a series of pandemic-induced delays.

The final TV outing for showrunner Steven Knight's beloved period drama, new episodes will find some familiar faces (including Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons) picking up the pieces left by Tommy Shelby’s actions in the show’s season 5 finale (no spoilers, here). The shadow of a looming Second World War now hangs over proceedings, too, so expect Peaky Blinders to up the ante even further for its final bow.

Season 6 will land on BBC iPlayer in the UK from Sunday, but overseas viewers reluctant to wait for the show’s as-yet-announced Netflix release date can check out our roundup of the best BBC iPlayer VPNs to get in on the action as soon as possible.

Available to stream via BBC iPlayer in the UK from Sunday.

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

Remember Vikings? Michael Hirst’s hugely popular History Channel show that was picked up by Prime Video in 2015? Well, a decidedly unexpected spiritual successor has now arrived – and it’s available to stream on Netflix, of all places.

Set 100 years after the events of the original show, Vikings: Valhalla follows an entirely new cast of marauders – led by Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter) – as the age of the Vikings draws to a close.

TechRadar spoke with Gustavsson, David Oakes and more of the show’s cast members ahead of its release, all of whom were keen to stress Valhalla’s place as a standalone series with its own unique identity (viewers can expect more of the same bloody action, mind).

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Killing Eve season 4 (BBC iPlayer, AMC+)

Sex Education writer Laura Neal has penned the script for Killing Eve’s final season, which begins streaming on BBC iPlayer and AMC+ from Sunday.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer return as Eve and Villanelle, respectively, and new episodes will find the latter having charmed her way into an unsuspecting church community. Supposedly enamoured with a newfound appreciation for religion, Villanelle bombards Eve with invitations to her upcoming baptism – but as we’ve come to expect from the anti-hero assassin, not everything is as it seems.

AMC+ subscribers have been able to catch the first two episodes of Killing Eve season 4 for a week now, but the remaining six entries will be hitting the US streamer and BBC iPlayer on a weekly basis every Sunday.

Available to stream via BBC iPlayer in the UK, and AMC+ in the US, from Sunday.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Showtime Anytime)

The Social Network meets Succession in the first season of Showtime’s Super Pumped series, which charts the rise of ride-hailing app Uber and the fall of its CEO, Travis Kalanick.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Kalanick, with Kyle Chandler as his mentor, Bill Gurley, and Uma Thurman on board as Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post. Based on the book of the same name, The Battle for Uber will delve deeper into one of the most important moments in recent business history, before the series turns its attention to Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook for its already-renewed second season.

Quentin Tarantino narrates this one, if you weren’t intrigued enough already. UK viewers will have to wait for confirmation of its overseas destination, though we expect to see The Battle for Uber release on Sky (as with Billions) in the coming months.

Available to stream via Showtime Anytime in the US from Sunday.

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Act 2 (Netflix)

Act 2 of Kanye West’s autobiographical film, Jeen-yuhs, is now available to stream on Netflix.

Directed by filmmaking duo and frequent Kanye collaborators Coodie & Chike, this three-part documentary focuses on the life and rise of the controversial artist, record producer, businessman, fashion designer (and marketing guru ?), and is already being hailed as one of the best Netflix documentaries around.

As well as shining a light on West’s creative process, Jeen-yuhs also covers his reaction to the death of his mother, as well as the events of his unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign – necessary viewing for die-hard Kanye fans, then, but those interested in documentaries that pick apart controversial characters will find lots to love here, too.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (HBO Max)

Speaking of necessary viewing, HBO’s Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches sees several acclaimed actors recite the speeches of America’s most famous anti-slavery activist.

Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Majors, Denzel Whitaker and Jeffrey Wright are the five actors in question, with each performing different Douglass speeches written at various moments in the problematic history of 19th century America.

Famed scholars David Blight and Henry Louis Gates Jr. provide context for Douglass’ words, while Moonlight actor André Holland is also on hand to read from the famous abolitionist’s autobiographies. This one won’t be an easy watch, but it’s definitely an important one.

Now available to stream on HBO Max.

The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience (Prime Video)

We thought about dedicating this entry to the arrival of Wolf Like Me on Prime Video in the UK this weekend, but since we covered the Peacock show several weeks back (ahead of its US release), we’re pivoting to a slightly more unconventional offering.

Arriving only a few weeks after the Canadian artist’s fifth studio album, The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience has been described – by The Weeknd himself, no less – as "a purgatory other-world where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club."

No, we don’t really know what that means, either – but it sounds like a good time, right?

Now available to stream on Prime Video.