7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (April 14)

It’s a smorgasbord of curtain calls on streaming services this weekend, with the likes of Prime Video and HBO Max bidding farewell to some of their most popular series.

The former welcomes the fifth and final season of excellent period drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while HBO Max sees Bill Hader reprise his role as Barry in the eponymous comedy series for one last hurrah. Elsewhere, Netflix gets another medieval epic in Seven Kings Must Die, and Apple TV Plus continues its bid to become the go-to source for prestige television with The Last Thing He Told Me.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven new movies and TV shows to catch on streaming services over the next few days.

Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix)

Seven Kings Must Die joins the likes of Vikings: Valhalla and The King in Netflix’s ever-expanding catalog of medieval epics this weekend.

Intended to be a feature-length sequel to The Last Kingdom – a BBC-produced historical drama series which ended with its fifth season last year – Seven Kings Must Die charts the fallout between invaders and rival heirs following the death of King Edward in 10th-century England.

Critics have called the new Netflix movie “gripping” and “a beautifully filmed action adventure,” so there’s a chance it could break onto our list of the best Netflix movies soon.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Barry season 4 (HBO Max)

Much like its studio stablemate Succession , Barry begins its fourth and final season on HBO Max (sorry, 'Max') in the US and on Sky channels in the UK this month.

This last entry in the Emmy award-winning dark comedy series finds Bill Hader's titular assassin forced to navigate the unfamiliar environment of prison, with figures from his checkered past routinely haunting him for good measure. Hader himself directs all eight episodes of Barry season 4, having already helmed some of the show’s best instalments in seasons past.

Reviews for Barry’s final bow have been near-unanimously positive so far, with critics praising the new season’s knack for combining comedy with thrilling drama. Episodes 1 and 2 debut back-to-back on HBO Max in the US on Sunday evening, and on Sky Atlantic in the UK on Monday morning.

Available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK from Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 (Prime Video)

Barry isn’t the only long-running TV series that begins its end this weekend. The fifth and final season of Amazon’s hit period drama, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is also now streaming on Prime Video.

New episodes pick up where the show’s fourth season left off, with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) attempting to rebuild her career after being cut from her tour with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). The titular stand-up comic will inevitably be involved in more romantic politics, too, following her brief-but-passionate encounter with Lenny (Luke Kirby) in season 4, though anyone who knows Lenny Bruce's history will be aware that this isn't likely to end well.

In other words, expect The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 to deliver more of the show’s signature blend of drama and humor, qualities which have established the series as one of the best Prime Video shows around. Three episodes stream on Friday, with the remaining six entries set to arrive in weekly instalments through May 26.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus continues to grow its star-studded series roster this weekend with The Last Thing He Told Me.

Produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company – which has also been responsible for shows such as Big Little Lies and Daisy Jones and the Six in recent years – this seven-episode novel adaptation stars Julia Garner as a woman investigating the mysterious disappearance of her husband (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler and Geoff Stults also star.

Unfortunately for Apple, The Last Thing He Told Me hasn’t exactly gone down well with critics – “plodding” and “wooden” have been popular adjectives among reviewers – so we doubt this one will make it onto our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows , but it may still be a hit with mystery lovers.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Am I Being Unreasonable? (Hulu)

Daisy May Cooper fronts yet another acclaimed comedy series, Am I Being Unreasonable?, only months after leading the line in HBO’s equally well-received Rain Dogs.

In this six-part series – which debuted in the UK last year – Cooper stars as Nic, a charismatic mother stuck in a depressing marriage grieving a loss she can’t tell anyone about (for reasons we won’t spoil here). But when a new mom (Selin Hizli) arrives on the scene, Nic’s secret risks being exposed.

Critics have described Am I Being Unreasonable? as “phenomenally funny,” so American audiences should tune into this one on Hulu while they can.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Waco: The Aftermath (Showtime Anytime)

2018's Waco is available to stream on Paramount Plus , but its sequel, Waco: The Aftermath, begins streaming on Showtime Anytime this weekend.

Once again starring Michael Shannon as FBI hostage negotiator Gary Noesner, this five-part series charts the fallout from the 1993 Waco standoff, specifically the aftermath of the siege and the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidians. John Leguizamo, Shea Whigham, Giovanni Ribisi and J. Smith Cameron count among the show’s supporting cast.

The AV Club (opens in new tab) has said that Waco: The Aftermath “might be the scariest show on television,” so we wouldn’t suggest watching this one with the kids. The series’ premiere is available to stream now on Showtime Anytime in the US – a UK release date hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Now available to stream on Showtime Anytime in the US.

Rennervations (Disney Plus)

In need of some feel-good TV this weekend? Look no further than Rennervations on Disney Plus .

This four-part series finds Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner teaming up with expert builders to acquire large, decommissioned government vehicles and re-imagine them into "mind-blowing creations" that serve communities across the globe. Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor and Anthony Mackie are among the show’s guest stars.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.