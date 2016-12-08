From Tekken 7 to Dawn of War III: why you should grab a ticket to the PC Gamer Weekender today

Update: Omen by HP has been named the headline sponsor of the PC Gamer Weekender! Get 20% off the usual ticket price - but you'll have to hurry.

Original article follows...

If you missed out on the PC Gamer Weekender earlier this year, don’t worry – London’s biggest and best show for all things PC gaming is back with a bang.

Set to take place on the weekend of February 18-19 at London Olympia, it will once again let you get your hands on unreleased games, feast your eyes (and fingers) on goliath gaming machines and hear tales about the PC gaming industry told by some of the biggest names it has.

The deadline has passed to get your hands on an Early Bird ticket for the PC Gamer Weekender 2017. However, if you order an Advance Weekender+ ticket at £24.99, you’ll get a host of extras including exclusive early access to the show. In order to let you beat the queues, doors will open half an hour earlier at 09.30 on Saturday and Sunday allowing you to make a beeline to the games you want to play.

If that’s not enough to make you scream “take my money!” and check the train schedule, then read on to find out why you should pick up a ticket to the PC Gamer Weekender 2017 today.

In today’s world, it’s not always easy to get physical with the latest PC gaming hardware – but you won’t be able to go five paces without bumping into a tower, monitor or even a life-size racing car simulator at the Weekender.

Last year’s show even gave visitors the chance to try the HTC Vive months before it arrived in Europe. We took some lovely pictures of the most interesting kit from last year’s event, which you can peruse here.

And, of course, the PC Gamer Weekender wouldn’t be the show it is without, well, awesome PC games. Last year’s games fest gave gamers the chance to play Dark Souls 3, Street Fighter V and Total War: Warhammer months before they were released.

First to return to the show in 2017 is the SEGA Zone, bringing the long anticipated Dawn of War III, in addition to Motorsport Manager, to your fingertips for the first time.

Additionally, Microsoft is *the* hot new name to join the Weekender, and it's giving you a chance to get your hands on Halo Wars 2 - Blitz Firefight before anybody else.

If that's not enough, Bandai Namco is returning to London with its Entertainment Zone, where you'll get to play Tekken 7 and Little Nightmares, with more titles set to be announced over the coming weeks.

For petrolheads, GT Omega Racing will be there, and event sponsor Battlefy will be in attendance repping the Esports ecene.

What else is there? Well, Koch's Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, from CI Games, will be playable on the show floor, as will Mirage: Arcane Warfare by Torn Banner.

Keep an eye on the PC Gamer Weekender website, its Facebook page, and PC Gamer’s Twitter account to keep up to date.

Things got competitive at last year’s Weekender, with gamers going head-to-head at Rocket League, Street Fighter V, Dota 2, Hearthstone, and League of Legends. Prizes were won, tears were shed and fists were most definitely pumped. While the games are yet to be announced, expect this year’s tournaments to be even more hotly contested.