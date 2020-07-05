4th of July sale alert: Sony's noise canceling headphones get an $82 price cut at Best Buy

The 4th of July sale event is still going on for many retailers like Best Buy, and we've spotted a fantastic deal on a pair of Sony noise canceling headphones. Today is your last day to get the Sony WH-CH700N earphones on sale for $118. That's an $82 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless headphones.

The Sony WH-CH700N headphones provide artificial intelligence noise cancelation, which blocks unwanted noise by analyzing background sound. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around with you with the push of a button. The Bluetooth headphones also feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant. The most impressive feature of the Sony WH-CH700N is the long-lasting battery. You can enjoy up to 35 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, and a quick 10-minute charge provides an impressive 60 minutes of playback time.



As we mentioned above, Best Buy's 4th of July sale ends tonight, so today is your last day to snag these headphones at a discounted price. If you're looking for more bargains, you can shop our roundup of the best 4th of July sales that are happening now.

Sony WH-CH700N Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 $118 at Best Buy

You can save $82 on the Sony WH-CH700N headphones at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The wireless headphones feature advanced noise canceling technology and provide up to 35 hours of battery life.

View Deal

See more of the best 4th of July sales below that are happening online.

Shop more deals with our roundup of the best 4th of July sales event that are happening now.



See our roundup of the best noise-cancelling headphones and shop more of the cheapest noise canceling headphone deals that are currently available.