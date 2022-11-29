41+ best Cyber Monday gift ideas: AirPods, Keurig, robot vacs, air fryers and more

Cyber Monday has arrived, which means incredible gift ideas on everything from AirPods, tablets, and smart speakers to coffee makers, robot vacuums, and air fryers from brands like Apple, Keurig, Instant Pot, and more. The Cyber Monday deals event is the perfect opportunity to cross someone off your shopping list and score a fantastic bargain at the same time.
We've combed through all of today's offers to bring you the 41 best Cyber Monday gifts from Amazon, and we've included a range of prices and items, so there's something for everyone on your list. Some of our favorite deals on gifts include Apples bet-selling AirPods Pro 2 down to a record-low price of $199.99 (opens in new tab), the iRobot Roomba on sale for $179 (opens in new tab), and the top-rated Instant Pot Pro pressure cooker marked down to $99 (opens in new tab).
Looking for some cheap stocking stuffer ideas? You can grab the Echo Dot smart speaker for just $14.99 (opens in new tab) and grab this handy car vacuum cleaner for only $14 (opens in new tab).
See more of the best Cyber Monday gift ideas below, most of which include record-low prices, so you're guaranteed to score a bargain. Most Cyber Monday deals end tonight at Midnight, so we recommend grabbing these offers now before it's too late.
41 best Cyber Monday gifts from Amazon
1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): was
$249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Another Cyber Monday best-seller, Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199 - a new record-low price and $30 less than last week's deal. Apple's all-new earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
2. iRobot Roomba 694: was
$274 now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This affordable robot vacuum from iRobot just got even cheaper with this Cyber Monday sale. With a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, it's one of the budget models out there that are actually worth your money, with trimmings like support for Alexa, a 3-Stage Cleaning system, and a battery life of 90 minutes per full charge.
3. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was
$49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A great stocking stuffer gift idea, this Cyber Monday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all for under $15.
4. Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was
$169.99 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Instant Pots are always best-sellers because they make fantastic gifts and Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has the Instant Pot Pro on sale for $99.95 - Just $20 more than the record-low. The six-quart pressure cooker features 10 appliances in one, including; slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer
5. Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set:
$49.99 $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Treat yourself or gift a loved one with a new set of bed sheets with this fantastic Cyber Monday deal that brings the Queen Size sheets down to just $15.99. The super soft sheets are available in several different color choices and include fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases with deep pockets. With over 134,000 positive reviews and an incredible price - this Cyber Monday is a no-brainer for those looking for new sheets.
6. Toloco Massage Gun: was
$259.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, down to $69.99 from $259.99, which is a massive 73% discount. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.
7. Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker: was
$120 now $59.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Instant coffee machine (from the makers of Instant Pot) is compatible with both Keurig's K-Cup pods and regular granules. It'll brew either 8, 10 or 12-oz coffees and boasts a large 40-oz water reservoir to ensure lengthy periods between refills. The best part about this coffee maker, though, is its price – at just under $70, we've never seen it so cheap.
8. Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote:
$29.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
9. Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2022):
$89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This 24-inch Insignia set is on sale for a record-low price of just $79.99, and it's the cheapest Cyber Monday TV deal we've spotted so far. While the Insignia F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.
10. Blink Video Doorbell: was
$49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Give the gift of home security with the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $34.99 in today's Cyber Monday deals - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.
11. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):
was $159 now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
One of our favorite Cyber Monday deals is the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $89 at Amazon. That's just $10 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for a pair of premium earbuds. If you want some new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this deal is highly recommended.
12. ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was
$159.99 now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A great gift idea and one of the cheapest prices we've spotted on a robot vacuum cleaner this Cyber Monday is the Ilife V3s Pro on sale for just $99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robo vac works on hardwoods and carpets and runs routine cleaning based on a preset schedule, and will atomically go back to dock and charge when the battery is low.
13. Blink Mini security camera: was
$34.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Blink Mini was a Cyber Monday best-seller at last year's sale, and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $29.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.
14. Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi:
$179 $125.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at $125 right now, which is just $25 shy of its lowest-ever price. That record was set in August 2020, and we haven't seen this particular model as low since May last year.
15. Zimasilkz 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase: was
$23.99 now $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These silk pillowcases have over 40,000 positive reviews on Amazon and would make a great gift idea for anyone on your list. Available in several different color choices, the pillows are made from 100% mulberry silk which benefits your hair and skin as you sleep, and are on sale for just $19.99 when you apply the 20% coupon,
16. Beats Studio Buds: was
$149.95 now $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has the earbuds down to $99.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $234, this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.
17. Echo Dot (5th generation): was
$49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's latest Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 for Cyber Monday- a massive 50% discount, and the first price cut the smart home speaker has received. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast.
18. Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket: was
$29.99 now $21.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Who doesn't want a cozy sherpa throw as the temps get cooler and we've found this top-rated blanket from Amazon on sale for just $21.24 when you apply the 15% coupon at checkout. Available in several color choices, the 50x60-inch throw features a fleece face and plush sherpa reverse, which results in a super-soft and warm blanket
19. myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was
$29.98 now $19.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
For just $19.98, you can control and monitor your garage from anywhere, so you never have to worry about if you shut your garage door. The smart garage control has a compatible app that sends alerts to your phone anytime your garage is open or closed or is left open.
20. iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop: was
$449 now $255 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
iRobot's Braava Jet M6 robot vacuum is a record-low $255 at Amazon right now (once an additional $44 saving has been applied at checkout). Guided by built-in navigation technology, this cleaning machine learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps to schedule recommended cleaning times. $194 off is a seriously huge saving for Cyber Monday.
21. Wool Dryer Balls:
$29.95 $17.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
At just $17.96, these wool dryer balls are an easy buy (and a cheap gift idea), with over 61,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The best-selling 6-pack of dryer balls replaces dryer sheets and liquid fabric softeners to soften your clothes naturally and can even shorten dryer time.
22. Apple Watch SE (2022, 40mm): was
$249 now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's just posted the first-ever price cut on the latest Apple Watch SE this week thanks to today's Cyber Monday sale. At $20 off, the saving isn't massive here, but it's easily the lowest price yet on this excellent budget wearable. While it lacks the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch 8 (like an always-on display or ECG), a snappy processor, great battery life, and an array of useful fitness features makes the latest SE easily the best value Apple Watch on the market right now.
23. ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner:
$39.99 $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner is a top seller on Amazon's gift ideas list, and it's currently on sale for just $23.99 at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The handheld portable vacuum allows you to clean your car in no time with handy attachments like a carrying case and an extra-long 16-foot cord.
24. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was
$100 now $67 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Like the Keurig K-Slim, the K-Mini coffee maker is designed for those with limited space (or a smaller budget). It's less than five inches wide, so can easily fit on small counter tops, and can still brew any cup size between 6 to 12 ounces. However, unlike the Slim, the K-Mini only features a one-cup reservoir, so you'll need to add water for each brew. You're getting 33% off with this Cyber Monday Keurig deal.
25. GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: was
$629 now $513 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The GE nugget ice maker is on my Christmas wish list this year, and Amazon might make my dreams come true with this Cyber Monday deal that brings the price down to a record low of around $500. The countertop ice maker makes chewable, crunchable ice and features built-in wifi and voice control.
26. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote:
$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record-low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
27. Magic Bullet Blender: was
$39.88 now $29.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A blender for $25? Yes, please! Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include the top-rated Magic Bullet Blender for just $29.49 when you apply the additional $4.50 coupon at checkout. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more and includes three different cup sizes.
28. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was
$149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $74.99. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
29. Toy Rocket Launcher for kids: was
$29.99 $17.99 now at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Toy Rocket Launcher is a top-selling gift idea on Amazon, and it's on sale at just $17.99 for Cyber Monday. Designed for ages three years and up, you can enjoy endless hours of fun by running and jumping on the rocket and watching it soar into the air.
30. Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): was
$49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon's Cyber Monday device deals include the 2022 Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99 - a new record-low. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life.
31. Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver: was
$34.99 now $29.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Electric shavers always make great gift ideas, and Amazon has the top-rated Philips Norelco OneBlade on sale for just $29.96. The electric shaver and trimmer has over 73,000 reviews on Amazon, and for under $30, you're getting the OneBlade that lasts up to four months, three trimming combs, and a power charger.
32. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping:
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A great idea for anyone on your list, these top-rated pillows were a best-seller at this year's Cyber Monday sale, and the queen-size pillow set is currently on sale for $29.99 when you apply the additional 40% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?
33. Kindle Paperwhite: was
$149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The 2022 Kindle Paperwhite is on my Christmas wish list and Amazon is offering a first-time $50 discount on the e-reader, bringing the price down to a record low of $99.99. The waterproof Kindle features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.
34. YnM Weighted Blanket:
$49.80 $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon has the top-rated YnM blanket on sale for $31.99 when you apply the additional $10 coupon at checkout. With over 44,000 positive user reviews on Amazon - it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars - it's incredibly popular. It's made from seven different layers, which contour to the shape of your body for a peaceful night's rest.
35. 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: was
$199 now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A unique Christmas gift idea for anyone on your list, you can score a massive 50% discount on the 23andMe DNA test, which brings the price down to a record low of $99. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.
36. Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer:
$54.99 $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Always a hot item during Cyber Monday, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of $31.99. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.
37. Fitbit Charge 5:
$149.95 $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Fitbits are another popular Cyber Monday gift deal, and Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful fitness tracker is well suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch.
38. Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022):
$1,499.99 $999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking to gift a premium TV deal, Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV marked down to $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.
39. Amazon Echo Show 10: was
$249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you want to get your hands on Amazon's latest and greatest smart display, today's Cyber Monday deal drops the Echo Show 10 to a record-low price of $169.99. The 10-inch smart display features an automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera.
40. Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was
$169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals just dropped the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
41. Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) Cyber Monday bundle: was
$469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you've been after an Oculus Quest 2, this is the perfect time to pick one up. In our four-and-a-half-star review (opens in new tab) we commended the Quest 2's solid specs and easy-to-use nature, plus there are some great games on the platform (which this bundle includes two of: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR).
42. Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A: was
$29.99 now $22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These smart plugs come in handy, especially around the holidays, and this four-pack is on sale for just $22.99. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can control your appliances completely hands-free.
43. LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you really want to give a gift of luxury, Best Buy has LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.
