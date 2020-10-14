10 of the best Prime Day deals that are quickly running out of stock (or will be soon)

With Amazon Prime Day now into its second day, the sales extravaganza will soon be over for anther year. No more Prime Day deals, and no more generous discounts on some of the best products available – not until Black Friday, at least.

So which Prime Day deals should you jump on before the event comes to an end? We’ve rounded up 10 great Prime Day deals that will be sold out before you know it – so don’t hang around too long if you’re interested in any of these top products.

From 4K TVs to gaming laptops and fitness trackers, these products could sell out at any moment due to their hefty price cuts and limited availability. Avoid buyer’s regret, then, as these deals really are here today and gone (quite literally) tomorrow!

Echo Dot (3rd generation) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

An Amazon Prime day staple, the Echo Dot is available for its lowest price yet right now. Pick up the Alexa smart speaker for just $18.99 right now at Amazon, but you'll want to move quickly - we're already seeing shipping dates extending into December right now.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest the Echo Show 5 has ever been, so it's little wonder Amazon is already running out of stock. You'll find a November 1 shipping date on this smart display at time of writing, so move quickly to get yours.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Save 20%. The AirPods Pro from Apple are popular for a reason, with premium features like active noise cancellation, transparency mode, water-resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can get these excellent earbuds for $50 less.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79.00 at Amazon

America's most love multi cooker is now on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day, but we don't expect stock to hang around for long. With 21% off this electric pressure cooker, you cook fast and save time as the multi cooker combines 7 appliances in one. Handy that. View Deal

Samsung 55-inch QLED Q90T: $1,597.99 $1,297.99 at Amazon

With Alexa-built in and direct full array 16x dimming, this panel is a step up from the Q60T and larger too. Quantum HDR produces spectacular HDR and object tracking sound ensures that everything you watch will sound as good as it looks. View Deal

SanDisk 64GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: $ 19.99 $16.30 at Amazon

If you've ran out of room on your Nintendo Switch, you can expand your storage capacity with this 64GB microSDXC memory card, now 18% off. It's as simple as opening the micro SD card slot on the system and sticking it in. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 deal: $2,599.99 $1,999 at Amazon

It's not every day that you can get a high-performance gaming laptop for around $2,000, but you're in luck. Amazon has the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop on sale for $1,999.99. The Blade 15 comes with an Intel i7-10875H 8-core CPU, a GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, 15.6-inch FHD 300Hz display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD for high performance gaming on the go.View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

After something below $800? While this technically isn't a Prime Day deal as it's from Best Buy, it's definitely worth a mention. Rocking an RTX 2060 graphics card, this Asus TUF also has a Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - superb specs for this price. Recommended.

Razer Kiyo: $136.98 $121.92 at Amazon

Technically not part of the Prime Day sale, but still 11% off, the Razer Kiyo is our third best webcam – and perfect for streamers. The light ring helps you look your best before when streaming on Twitch or YouTube (or meeting with your boss).View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: $229.99 $178 at Amazon

Save $50 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Amazon. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds. Subsequently, they're a great buy but act quickly if you want to grab them at their lowest price.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Content creators, 3D designers and artists looking to upgrade their PC's storage should take a look at this SSD. With sequential read and write speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and 3,300MB/s respectively, and 2TB of storage space, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: $179.99 $127.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available for just $127.95, courtesy of a $52 price drop. That means you can pick up the Alexa-enabled fitness tracker for less right now, and take advantage of Spotify support (although not offline), heart rate, sleep, steps, calorie and activity monitoring as well.

