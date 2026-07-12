\n<p id="elk-9f474186-7e30-11f1-bca7-4f810f09edd0">Firstly, to the thousands of readers who joined me for my coverage of the best Prime Day deals this year, thank you! I hope you found my coverage useful and you were able to buy whatever it was you were looking for. And, if not, perhaps I helped you find something you didn't realise you wanted.</p><p>As you know, this is your last and final call to pick up these amazing Prime Day deals, many of which are at record-low prices. You've already missed some of them, like the deep discounts on Apple products (the AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch SE 3 and the Apple Watch 11), but there are still plenty more where those came from, just from other brands.</p><p>And while you might think my coverage will end tonight, you couldn't be far from the truth. If I've learnt anything covering Amazon sales since 2018 is that the deals just don't disappear once the sale officially ends &mdash; some offers linger. So I'll be here tomorrow as well to highlight anything still worth buying.</p>\n