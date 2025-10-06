<a id="elk-f91b8f0a-e498-468e-8008-765111963ef7"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-our-live-coverage-of-prime-big-deal-days">Welcome to our live coverage of Prime Big Deal Days</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="fb351814-f4d6-48b8-9dfb-bd0f6b6d5b7a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="uR7u66aRF47hx6VbAPs4LA" name="amazon-prime-big-deal-days-uk-live-hub-header-3" alt="Kindle Colorsoft, Amazon Fire TV, Ring Doorbell and Echo Dot on a blue background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/uR7u66aRF47hx6VbAPs4LA.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="7ee6e0e4-c9b2-41bb-a9ef-86a9b5bcec22">Hello and thanks for joining me for our rolling coverage of this year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. The two-day event doesn't officially start until October 7, but I'm building up to tomorrow's launch with a look at all of the best early deals I recommend buying now.</p><p>Stay tuned for all the top picks from myself and the TechRadar team over the next few days.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>