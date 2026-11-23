Live
105+ best Black Friday deals in the UK — Lego, PS5, Apple AirPods, Galaxy Z Fold, Switch 2, Shark vacuums, Kindles, and more
Your guide to the best offers in the end-of-year mega sales
Black Friday week is officially here. Sure, if you've been browsing retailers this month, it feels like the sales have been going on for weeks, with Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis, Very, and more running events since early November. But we're really in the thick of it now, so I'm here to help you narrow down the best offers.
Jump to...
1. Today's best deals
2. Under £50
3. Appliances
4. Laptops
5. Televisions
6. Gaming
7. Streaming
8. Headphones & Audio
9. Smart Home
10. Smartwatches
11. Health & Beauty
12. Phones
13. Tablets & ereaders
Our regularly updated guide to all of the best Black Friday deals features TVs, appliances, games consoles, headphones, laptops, phones, and more. I've also included a section of cheaper gift ideas for under £50, if you're looking for a little shopping inspiration.
As we've entered a new week, there are several new additions worth shouting out, including a new record-low price for the Apple AirPods Pro, a great-value PS5 and GTA 6 bundle, and some fresh price cuts on Lego. Find info on all of these and more below.
If you're still a little unsure about shopping with Black Friday still a few days away, I don't think many of the deals will change at this point. Price promises or guarantees are also in place at many stores, so just double-check that the products you're buying are included or tagged as eligible first.
I've chosen these top deals based on price history and our own testing here at TechRadar, so you can feel confident that these are some of the best tech products at genuinely good prices.
Stick with us, as I'll be back to bring you more updates as the rest of the team and I find more highlights throughout the week.
The best Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £150 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- Gift Cards: up to 15% off
- IKEA: members save £10 when spending £100
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,000+ off iPhone
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV packages from £21.99
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
- Voxi: 300GB SIM for £20 per month
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 13 Black Friday deals
This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday has brought a record-low price for Apple's newest and most advanced ANC earbuds. The main difference between the Pro 3 and Pro 2 is the addition of heart rate sensing, although if you have an Apple Watch, you've got that covered already. Still, these are an excellent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're hunting for a console to play the biggest game release in over a decade, then this bundle featuring a PS5 Digital Edition console, a premium DualSense and a download code for Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the best value options I've spotted right now. It has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all of the cables. Just be aware that this version of the console does not include a disc drive, so you will have to buy all of your games digitally.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating.
Read moreRead less▼
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: £400 off with the code 'BF26' — plus £100 off with PayPal
This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. You can combine the discount code 'BF26' to get £400 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable — one you can increase further with a trade-in. We gave it an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, slick screen with no crease, excellent cameras, and respectable battery life.
Read moreRead less▼
HBO Max: was
£5.99 now £2.99 at HBO Max
Not subscribed to HBO Max? You can now get 50% off the Standard with Ads plan this Black Friday. The discounted rate lasts for 12 months, so you can lock in the low price all the way through to next year's sale. HBO has also slashed the prices of its ad-free Standard and Premium plans in half, so you can choose to upgrade the stream quality and number of downloads if you'd prefer that instead and enjoy the likes of The Sopranos, Succession, House of the Dragon, and Lanterns with no interruptions.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon's newest Echo Dot is almost 50% off for Black Friday. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there.
Read moreRead less▼
Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free.
Read moreRead less▼
I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.
Read moreRead less▼
One of the cheapest Switch 2 bundles available in the Black Friday sales is this Nintendo Switch Sports Resort version. It simply includes a Switch 2 console and a copy of the latest sports compilation, featuring games such as tennis, volleyball, golf, bowling, archery, and more.
Read moreRead less▼
You can save a healthy 40% on the Karcher WV2 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, bringing down the basic window vac to under £40. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery boasts a 35-minute run time, which equals about 105m² on a single charge. That’s more than enough to do a small home or flat multiple times over.
Read moreRead less▼
The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classics offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's over £100 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon's brand-new Kindle has only been available for a few weeks, but it's already discounted to a record-low price for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers — even if older models might offer better value, upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday deals — Under £50
I can't help but be incredibly tempted by this super-cool Lego Game Boy. I grew up playing one of these on various family holidays, and I would love to own a neat display item like this. I've thought about buying it in countless previous sales, and I'm pretty sure it'll be going in my basket before this sale ends.
Read moreRead less▼
The CX 80U scored an almost perfect four and a half stars out of five in our review, and these CX 80S are nearly identical — just with a 3.5mm connection instead of USB-C. At £20, these are a solid buy with their classy, understated design and excellent sound quality. Surprisingly, these earbuds also provide an excellent level of sound isolation, despite having no active noise cancellation tech.
Read moreRead less▼
Swap a daily chocolate treat for a build or minifigure based on a galaxy far, far away with this discount on the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar. As well as iconic characters such as The Mandalorian and Grogu, this set comes with a variety of other well-known vehicles and mini-scenarios from across the universe, such as a TIE fighter, an X-Wing, and Grogu’s hoverpram.
Read moreRead less▼
The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
Read moreRead less▼
A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, small appliances and more. Remote control, voice control, schedules and more are all handled in the free smartphone app. Today's offer is just £1 away from the recent record low.
Read moreRead less▼
As a way to get started, this box of 790 Lego pieces is a great beginner kit. With a variety of brick types and extras, you can start building whatever you please. You also get a very handy brick-shaped box to store everything in once playtime is over, all for under £30.
Read moreRead less▼
This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case and a spare brush head included for free.
Read moreRead less▼
Sure, all of the fancy TVs, laptops, appliances and headphones are the exciting part of any Black Friday sale, but it's also a good chance to stock up on some handy essentials. So, how about a healthy 48 AA batteries for under £10? That'll keep you going for a while— especially if there are any toys or gifts you need to power all through Christmas.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — less than two months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.
Read moreRead less▼
I actually bought a Levoit Core Mini for myself when moving into a new house that hadn't been lived in for a while to get rid of the dust and debris, and I also think it works as a great option for any allergy problems. What I like most is that it's small and quiet, so it is perfect for all sorts of spaces, such as the living room and bedroom. It's now also very affordable at 25% off.
Read moreRead less▼
It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free.
Read moreRead less▼
Can you ever have too many USB cables? The box full of them under my desk would suggest you can. However, if you want a couple more to leave around the house or take with you when out and about, this pair of USB-C to USB-A cables from top brand Anker is now super-cheap for Prime Day.
Read moreRead less▼
Perhaps you're moving into halls or other university accommodation and want an option to get some exercise in at home, well, this cheap pack of resistance bands could be useful. For under £10, you get five different-strength bands, ranging from light to XX-heavy, that can help with all sorts of different home training, yoga, pilates, and other exercises.
Read moreRead less▼
I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was last Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal.
Read moreRead less▼
If you need a cheap and cheerful printer, this DeskJet 2910 is a great budget choice that supports wireless printing, scanning, and copying. This bundle also includes three months of HP Instant Ink, so you can save cash on your first few rounds of prints.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday deals — Appliances
The Ninja AF300UK remains an extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer all these years after its release — and it's now back to the lowest price we've seen all year at Amazon. It's an excellent offer for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, while being faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.
Read moreRead less▼
Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
Read moreRead less▼
Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free.
Read moreRead less▼
The Dyson V8 is now older, but it remains one of the top affordable vacuums and also one of the best Dyson vacuums — period. This still more-than-capable vacuum comes with a couple of essential attachments for cleaning around the home. Given its age and basic features, it's a struggle to recommend it at its full price, but now that it's discounted so heavily at Amazon, it's an easy recommendation.
Read moreRead less▼
The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink.
Read moreRead less▼
The Breville Barista Express is on par with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is about £50 more than the record-low price for the entry-level espresso maker and it remains a best-seller, so it's looking like the right time for me to upgrade.
Read moreRead less▼
Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo has a straightforward touch control panel that allows you to brew your favourite cup of coffee with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother, so it’s a good all-in-one solution for those who love a cup of joe but want to skip all the faff of making the drink. We liked it enough in our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next review, in which we awarded it four stars out of five.
Read moreRead less▼
A clear party piece if there ever was one, this PerfectDraft Beer Dispenser connects to compatible 6-litre kegs of your favourite tipple and pours them like you were just down the pub. The convenient LCD screen shows how much is left and when the beer or cider is at the right temperature, while its compact design and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to store and clean.
Read moreRead less▼
I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch, but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener, then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless steel knives and included paring scissors.
Read moreRead less▼
For homes where small spills and stains are a regular problem, this Vax SpotWash could be a smart buy while it's half-price at Argos. You get a handful of useful attachments included to tackle different types of problems and pet messes in your home or car, as well as a small bottle of cleaning solution to get you started.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday deals — Laptops
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel i5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good performance for general home use. I'd say it's a good option if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work.
Read moreRead less▼
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
This is easily the best-value laptop deal in the Currys Black Friday sale. Even though 16GB of RAM would've been nice to boost performance, it still boasts a solid set of modern specs that are ideal for everyday use and light work. Another solid bonus is the impressive battery life of up to 21 hours and the 120Hz 14-inch display that ensures a smooth and responsive experience. We loved it when we tested it, too, calling it "an affordable MacBook Neo rival" in our 4.5-star Acer Swift Air 14 review.
Read moreRead less▼
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Here's one of the best deals on a modern, all-purpose, and well-rated laptop in Dell's latest sale. You can now get £200 off this machine that features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD for storage. With all of those components, you'll have no issues with all of your everyday computing and work needs. And at 14 inches, it's an easily portable device, too. Altogether, it's an excellent value all-around option and a laptop we scored 4.5/5 in our recent review.
Read moreRead less▼
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X2 Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work, and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and lengthy battery life. Only 256GB of storage feels a bit stingy, but this is a good offer for a premium laptop for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance. It helps that the keyboard cover is included for free.
Read moreRead less▼
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Our reviewer called the newest MacBook Air M5 "the best ultraportable I've ever used" and awarded it 4.5-stars, so it's every bit as good as its already excellent predecessor. As well as the powerful and efficient M5 chip, the latest MacBook Air boasts a slick 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD as standard. Those are solid overall specs for all-around use, productivity, and creative tasks. This is the best offer we've seen since the recent price hike, too.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday deals — Televisions
The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for a small-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisense 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for £289 at Currys — a record-low price. The Hisense A6S supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, an LED array for respectable brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for a little under £300? Bargain.
Read moreRead less▼
Here's a good low price for a basic TV. This 58-inch Samsung display supports high-quality 4K resolution and offers an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the major streaming apps. You can expect competent yet not exceptional image quality and performance, but that may be all you need for general everyday viewing – especially if you're on a tighter budget.
Read moreRead less▼
The 65-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H is now down to a record-low price for Black Friday. Plus, there's another £150 off if you recycle your old TV, and a free soundbar will be added to your basket at checkout. The R85H stands out for its excellent colour and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. With all the offers combined, it's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now.
Read moreRead less▼
LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.
Read moreRead less▼
As we said in our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, "viewers looking to add a single soundbar to improve upon their TV's built-in speakers won't be disappointed, and when Prime Day discounts arrive Amazon's soundbar could end up being even better value." And lo, Prime Day arrived, and the discounts did deliver. This is a great first soundbar for simple setups.
Read moreRead less▼
This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is an older model, but this considerable discount drops it to around the same price we last saw on Black Friday. Even with its age, it's still a great offer for a compact and stylish soundbar that also drops the subwoofer for another space-saving measure. It offers easy integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem if you want a larger home theatre system, and Dolby Atmos support provides a more immersive experience when watching movies. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review, so it's a good choice if you need an all-in-one soundbar for multiple uses.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday deals — Gaming
ShopTo currently has the lowest price for a code-in-box version of Grand Theft Auto 6. As well as a code that you can use to pre-download the game, you also get an A3 double-sided poster in the box. Regular ShopTo shoppers can also save a little extra on top with a silver or gold membership.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're hunting for a console to play the biggest game release in over a decade, then this bundle featuring a PS5 Digital Edition console, a premium DualSense and a download code for Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the best value options I've spotted right now. It has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all of the cables. Just be aware that this version of the console does not include a disc drive, so you will have to buy all of your games digitally.
Read moreRead less▼
As far as Switch 2 bundles go, this is one of the best value options I've ever seen. You get the console, plus the excellent Mario Kart World, a 256GB microSD card to expand the storage, and a Nintendo Switch 2 camera to use the console's GameChat features. Altogether, the saving is about £95 compared to buying everything at full price, and it's even more of a steal when you consider that the console by itself retails for £419.99.
Read moreRead less▼
Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind.
Read moreRead less▼
The Meta Quest 3S is an affordable entry into VR gaming. It isn't as big a commitment as the pricier Meta Quest 3 and still offers plenty for under £300, including specs that are very similar to the more powerful model. The image resolution and quality do take a small drop, but for the savings you make buying this model, it's a worthwhile compromise if you want to spend less but still try out VR.
Read moreRead less▼
The standard PS5 DualSense Controller has a strong discount right now on Amazon. Other colours are available for slightly more, but if you just want the classic design for a great price, you can't go wrong with this Black Friday deal.
Read moreRead less▼
This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on, as I've only seen these controllers for £5 less in the past, and that hasn't happened for a long time.
Read moreRead less▼
RAM and graphics card prices have been dreadful lately, but at least the same issues haven't impacted CPUs just yet. As an example, this AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is down to its lowest price in months for Black Friday. It's a solid mid-range CPU for general use and gaming — and it's even the one I'm using right now in my PC. I've been very impressed with it, and at this price, it's hard to beat for value for money.
Read moreRead less▼
Yes, there's apparently a "deal" on this high-end set of Crucial RAM, but when you look back and see that similar sets were under £200 in late 2025, it feels terrible to even consider buying at these prices. Still, if you're in desperate need of some quality RAM, it likely won't get any better than this for a while.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday deals — Streaming
HBO Max: was
£5.99 now £2.99 at HBO Max
Not subscribed to HBO Max? You can now get 50% off the Standard with Ads plan this Black Friday. The discounted rate lasts for 12 months, so you can lock in the low price all the way through to next year's sale. HBO has also slashed the prices of its ad-free Standard and Premium plans in half, so you can choose to upgrade the stream quality and number of downloads if you'd prefer that instead and enjoy the likes of The Sopranos, Succession, House of the Dragon, and Lanterns with no interruptions.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible returning subscribers a healthy 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. This offer is only available until November 30, but locking it in now means you'll be able to stream the highly anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027, while also catching up on Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, Silo, and more.
Read moreRead less▼
Netflix eGift card: was
£100 now £85 at Amazon
Stop the presses! This eGift card technically means you can get a discount on your Netflix subscription, as you can use it to pay your next bill. You can also use it to pay for a new subscription if you're not currently subscribed, making it a great holiday gifting option if you're on the hunt for a present.
Read moreRead less▼
Sky 'Essential TV' package: was
£25 now £22 at Sky
Get the best of Sky, including Sky Cinema's range of blockbuster movies, Netflix, and Disney+ for its lowest ever price this Black Friday. New Sky TV customers will also get access to a selection of Sky channels, Discovery+, and a great range of VIP rewards as part of loyalty program, such as the chance to win a great range of competition prizes, free snacks, and two free Vue cinema tickets every month. This offer ends on December 9.
Read moreRead less▼
Paramount+: was
£9.99 now £2.50 at Paramount
You can get a two-month Paramount+ Standard subscription for £2.50 per month as part of its Black Friday streaming deal. The same 75% saving is available on the Premium plan if you'd prefer that to get ad-free viewing and 4K streams. This is another discount that's available until November 30.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday deals — Headphones & Audio
The CX 80U scored an almost perfect four and a half stars out of five in our review, and these CX 80S are nearly identical — just with a 3.5mm connection instead of USB-C. At £20, these are a solid buy with their classy, understated design and excellent sound quality. Surprisingly, these earbuds also provide an excellent level of sound isolation, despite having no active noise cancellation tech.
Read moreRead less▼
Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a massive price tag. In our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so now that you can get them for even less, they're hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality, as well as the amazing ANC. Other colours are also reduced to a record-low price if you prefer something a bit more exciting.
Read moreRead less▼
The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classics offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's over £100 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale.
Read moreRead less▼
These top-tier headphones were a little cheaper earlier this year, but it's still a strong saving on the excellent WH-1000XM6. These headphones offer beautifully balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-crushing active noise cancellation. They're fantastic all-rounders, as our Sony WH-1000XM6 review digs into.
Read moreRead less▼
EE has just launched a first-ever price cut on the latest Apple AirPods 5 — you just need to log in to an EE account to see it. The newest model includes active noise cancellation, convenient wireless charging, as well as impressive Adaptive Audio and Live Translation features. Up to 20 hours of listening time and solid overall audio quality make these some of the top bud for iPhone users.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday has brought a record-low price for Apple's newest and most advanced ANC earbuds. The main difference between the Pro 3 and Pro 2 is the addition of heart rate sensing, although if you have an Apple Watch, you've got that covered already. Still, these are an excellent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.
Read moreRead less▼
Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price. Not only do the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym-goers.
Read moreRead less▼
The JLab Go Air Pop Plus are small and incredibly cheap but pack in a lot of key features and surprisingly strong sound for the price. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours, while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable and they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, these are a great buy.
Read moreRead less▼
The latest Pro version of Samsung's earbuds lineup is a real step up, according to our 4.5-star review — and this is a new lowest-ever price. I have a pair and agree, as they offer fantastic sound quality, impressive noise cancellation, and a classy design. Features in the app are genuinely useful if you want to customise the sound and level of noise cancellation to your liking. As far as premium buds for Android users go, these are a top choice.
Read moreRead less▼
As big fans of the previous Nothing Ear (a), we were excited to see what was in store with this latest model. And yes, they offer the same excellent audio quality and impressive ANC for the price, making them an even more tempting buy following this £40 discount. It's just a shame the privacy concerns with the Audio Snapshot and Call Recording features tarnish what should be a pair of easy-to-recommend budget earbuds.
Read moreRead less▼
JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small.
Read moreRead less▼
We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Argos. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong if you're shopping for a powerful and capable portable speaker.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday deals — Smart Home
This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
Read moreRead less▼
The new Blink Mini 2K+ has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including a built-in spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. Get it now for a record-low price.
Read moreRead less▼
The Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+ is packed with the essentials. It has 2K video quality, so you can see what’s going on more clearly. You can also zoom in on what’s happening with 4X zoom, and use the two-way audio to talk to a delivery person or whoever is visiting. It’s simple to set up and weatherproof, with two AA batteries powering the device for up to two years. Plus, this bundle includes a free Blink Battery Doorbell.
Read moreRead less▼
This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 2K resolution video support, a privacy cover and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon's newest Echo Dot is almost 50% off for Black Friday. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon's Echo Spot smart clock is down to within £10 of its record-low price for Black Friday. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — less than two months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday deals — Smartwatches
I'm still not sure if a smart ring is for me, but we gave the latest version of the unique wearable an impressive four stars in our Oura Ring 5 review. We said that it is "a luxury smart ring for discreet everyday wellness tracking," while also praising the accurate metrics and comfortable fit. If you're ready to try one for yourself, it's now available for a record-low price on Amazon.
Read moreRead less▼
This Garmin Forerunner 165 is an older wearable now, but it's a solid choice if you want to buy an affordable running watch. We scored it 4.5 stars in our original review, praising the gorgeous screen, incredible battery life, and useful training features. Of course, it lacks a few upgrades and premium features found on newer models, but as your first running watch, it's a smart buy.
Read moreRead less▼
It's not every day that we see such a massive discount on a top-rated Garmin smartwatch. The Venu 4 is the ideal all-rounder, excelling in usability, performance, and design. What's better than all of that? Well, it's our pick for the best Garmin smartwatch at a record-low price.
Read moreRead less▼
Here's the first-ever discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 for Black Friday. The new wearable boasts improved vitals and health tracking, including sleep apnea and blood pressure monitoring, smart AI assistance, a comfortable fit, and a lengthy 40-hour battery life.
Read moreRead less▼
The Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the simplest fitness trackers around, but it works very well, and it has a decent price cut for Black Friday. It has a small screen that shows the time, how many steps you’ve taken, and your current heart rate as well. It’s subtle, so it fits on your wrist well – whether you’re at work or working out. Extensive battery life of up to seven days means minimal hassle, too.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday deals — Health & Beauty
The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is an excellent deal on a pair of entry-level options that are also bundled with a few handy extras. The iO2 doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder and a travel case included for free.
Read moreRead less▼
The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is over 20% off at Amazon for Black Friday. This is a strong offer for the fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes. In fact, we scored it four-and-a-half out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. As I've found with the original 1.0 version, it performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
Read moreRead less▼
The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
Read moreRead less▼
This deal drops the advanced and top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush to a little over £100 – a great record-low price. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean features four different brushing modes and the pressure sensor will notify you when you're brushing too hard.
Read moreRead less▼
When fellow TR writer Josie first reviewed the Shark CryoGlow, she didn't expect it to have much of an impact on her skincare concerns. However, after three months, she came away quite impressed with the results. Of course, it's not a silver bullet that will solve all problems perfectly, but if you want a face mask that will offer some genuine improvements over cheaper models, this is the one we recommend.
Read moreRead less▼
Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Currys has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £25. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday deals — Phones
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: £400 off with the code 'BF26' — plus £100 off with PayPal
This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. You can combine the discount code 'BF26' to get £400 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable — one you can increase further with a trade-in. We gave it an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, slick screen with no crease, excellent cameras, and respectable battery life.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to £1,035 off with a trade-in and plan at Vodafone
Vodafone's massive discount of up to £1,035 on the brand-new Apple iPhone 18 Pro has to be one of the biggest discounts I've seen from any network this week. As with other retailers, this particular deal breaks down into a trade-in rebate and a plan discount, so you'll need to have both to get the biggest possible saving on a new iPhone.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple iPhone 17: save £432 on your device and plan at Three
Three has a nice little Black Friday deal on the iPhone 17 this week. The network is offering a combined discount of £432 when you bundle together a £360 plan saving and a £72 discount on the phone itself. With flexible payment options, you can pay as little as £24 per month for the iPhone 17 at Three this week.
Read moreRead less▼
The Google Pixel 10a is older now but still a great pick if you want a cheap phone, as it offers a solid balance between affordability and functionality. It features a Tensor G4 processor and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which offers solid performance at this price point. You also get a Gorilla Glass 7i screen for better drop protection and scratch resistance. For £200 off, you can get this smooth and affordable smartphone at its lowest price yet.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday deals — Tablets & ereaders
Amazon's brand-new Kindle has only been available for a few weeks, but it's already discounted to a record-low price for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers — even if older models might offer better value, upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features.
Read moreRead less▼
The Kindle Colorsoft just fell to its lowest-ever price as part of this year's Prime Big Deal Days sale. As Amazon's first colored Kindle, it's a must-have if you love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs — or just want to view your entire ebook library in its full colour glory. The ereader is also USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasts up to eight weeks on a full battery, and has enough storage for thousands of books.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the new lowest-ever price for the newest version of the Kindle Scribe with 64GB of storage. This ereader combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. We were a little disappointed by the original Kindle Scribe because of some missing features, but after some updates and upgrades to this new model, we were happy to award it an impressive 4.5 stars, as it offers good value for such a multi-functional device.
Read moreRead less▼
This bundle features the reMarkable 2 tablet, Marker Plus Pen and a cover for a record-low price. We concluded that this is "the best e-paper note-taking device money can buy" in our four-star review, so it's hard to argue against it while it has such a strong discount. If you want an E-ink screen for your writing or sketching, then it's worth taking advantage of this deal while you can.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
Get room-filling Dolby Atmos sound for less
Even five years on, I still rate this compact soundbar. Sonos products stand the test of time, so this low price is a great deal worth grabbing, even if it matches last year's Black Friday price.
Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was
£449 now £339 at Amazon
Double the space and double the savings
The AF300 is the best-selling air fryer in Ninja's range, and after using it, I get why. Cooking meat and veg side by side makes weeknight dinners much quicker to put together.
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300: was
£199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
Playing GTA 6? It's a great time to upgrade your controller
Veering off course while cruising in GTA 6? A worn DualSense stick could be to blame, so grab a replacement while it's discounted for Black Friday.
PS5 DualSense Controller: was
£42.99 now £59.99 at Amazon
A record-low price for the latest Oura Ring
I'm still rocking my super-old Fitbit Versa 2, so it's probably about time I upgraded my wearable game. Whether that'll be with a smart ring, I'm not sure. However, if you want to try out the tech for yourself, then the latest Oura Ring 5 just dropped to a record-low price for Black Friday — that's an excellent £100 saving on the four-star wearable.
Oura Ring 5: was
£399 now £299 at Amazon
Give your TV the gift of better sound
Looking for a soundbar to complete your home cinema setup? Two highly rated Sonos soundbars have big discounts at Amazon right now for Black Friday.
The Arc Ultra is the company's biggest and best soundbar, and really impressed our Acting Editor-in-Chief, Matt Bolton, when he reviewed it. But the Beam 2 is half the size, half the price, and super-impressive in its own right if you want something not quite so imposing.
Sonos Beam Gen 2: was
£449 now £339 at Amazon
Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar: was
£999 now £799 at Amazon
A big deal for physical media fans
What about a perfect pairing with that LG OLED TV a couple of posts down the page? Well, the Panasonic DP-UB820 is the best 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and its price rose this year. Currys has a deal that brings it back down to the price it was before, roughly.
With Blu-rays really having a renaissance at the moment (and with The Odyssey out now on disc too), this will be very popular over Black Friday.
Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player: was
£429 now £379 at Currys
It's stocking-up time!
Here's your reminder that Black Friday is the perfect time to bulk-buy some essentials for the home. Washing up liquid, kitchen roll, dog food… you'll often find it available for less during Black Friday.
The savings aren't always huge, but they do add up. For instance, with Christmas on the horizon you might be thinking about whether you have enough batteries to power all those new gadgets and toys that will be enjoyed on the big day. Well, here's a deal that'll solve all those worries — and then some — while saving you a few quid.
Amazon Basics AA Alkaline Batteries (48 Pack): was
£12.01 now £8.82 at Amazon
A fantastic price on one of the best OLED TVs
We love the LG C6. How much? Well, we crowned it our TV of the year last month. The fact that it's on sale for a record-low price at Amazon (and also Currys) in its 65-inch guise is therefore cause for celebration.
It has a ton of great features, an amazing picture that's a lot brighter than last year's model and it's available for a bargain price (relatively speaking) — what more could you want from a premium TV?
LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was
£1,899 now £1,699.99 at Amazon
The streaming services deals have arrived
Over the last few years, we've seen that Black Friday is often the best time to sign up for or renew your subscription to a streaming service as the discounts are massive.
It looks to be the case again this year, going by the offers I've spotted already, including this huge 50% saving on a HBO Max subscription for 12 months. A good one if you want to catch up on The Sopranos, Succession, House of the Dragon, and Lanterns.
HBO Max: was
£5.99 now £2.99 at HBO Max
A toothbrush worth investing in
I was always put off by the thought of dropping lots of money on an electric toothbrush when most of the cheaper alternatives were fine. But when I finally picked up the original Suri about a year or so ago, I didn't regret my purchase at all.
The newer 2.0 version is now on sale for Black Friday, featuring an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was
£105 now £83.98 at Amazon
Suri Core Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was
£65 now £49.98 at Amazon
Shokz's best bone conduction headphones get a Black Friday discount
When it comes to bone conduction headphones, Shokz is a true leader in the industry. These unique headphones, which better allow you to hear and be aware of your surroundings, are a top pick for runners and gym goers. And now, one of its top pairs is now on sale for a record-low price for Black Friday.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was
£169 now £126 at Amazon
The brand-new Kindle gets a Black Friday price cut
Amazon has just released an updated version of its standard Kindle — and that popular ereader now has a price cut for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers, even if older models might offer better value and upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features.
Amazon Kindle: was
£149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
It's the game everyone's talking about
Grand Theft Auto 6 is here. Have you picked up your copy yet? If not, Rockstar's five-star magnum opus is currently available at its lowest price over at ShopTo. There's a solid saving on a PS5 copy, but the Xbox version is even cheaper.
Grand Theft Auto 6 (PS5): was
£69.99 now £61.85 at ShopTo
£70 PlayStation Store Credit: was
£70 now £60.85 at ShopTo
Grand Theft Auto 6 (Xbox): was
£69.99 now £53.85 at ShopTo
A record-low price for the AirPods Pro
Another new deal that's popped up today over at Amazon is this record-low price for the Apple AirPods Pro 3. These premium buds offer excellent audio quality, powerful noise cancellation, spacial audio, and handy modern features such as heart rate sensing and live translation.
Apple AirPods Pro 3: was
£219 now £165 at Amazon
This cheap smart home bundle is still available
This year's standout smart home bundle in Amazon's Black Friday sale has to be this Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for £39.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want a simple and easy home security setup.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was
£119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon
Do I finally give in to nostaliga bait?
I've seen the Lego Game Boy on sale in several other sales over the last couple of years, and have come incredibly close to picking one up as a fun item for my shelf, as I have a lot of memories of playing one on holidays as a youngster. At the new record-low price, though, I don't think I can resist much longer. I'm sure anyone like me will appreciate it as a gift, too, simply for the nostalgia.
Lego Game Boy: was
£54.99 now £35.99 at Amazon
And so begins another week of Black Friday coverage
Happy Black Friday week to those who celebrate. Is this thing even worth celebrating? Probably not, but there is a lot of excitement building for this year's sales as we get into the thick of things.
The deals have been rolling for many weeks now and I'm here with the rest of the TechRadar team to continue sharing all of the best ones with you. Let's not dawdle and have a look at what new additions stand out on Monday.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.