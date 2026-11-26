The Argos Black Friday sale has been running all month, with savings of up to 50% available on thousands of items. I've spend the last few weeks following the sale, so can now put together this guide to all of the best deals at Argos across tech, appliances, toys, and more.

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The sale features many well-rated and leading brands, including Ninja, Garmin, Apple, Sonos, Shark, Samsung, and Sage. For our interests, the biggest categories are TVs, laptops, small kitchen appliances, wearables, and health tech. Outside of this, there are also big savings on toys, fashion, and Christmas decorations.

I'll also mention that Argos is offering a 'Price Guarantee' on select products throughout its sale. That means any item displaying a badge will not be any cheaper before December 25. If for some reason it does get another price cut, though, you'll receive an Argos voucher for the difference.

With that, let's get into all of today's recommendations. You can also check out our full Black Friday coverage for all the best deals from all retailers.

My 25 top deals in the Argos Black Friday sale

Shark IY143HUK Vacuum Cleaner: was £229.99 now £150 at Argos You get a lot for your money with this affordable stick vacuum from the top brand Shark. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, an anti-allergen complete seal, and comes with a crevice tool attachment. It's a good choice of cordless vacuum for most users and multiple floor types, so if you need a capable vacuum, I'd recommend it at this discounted price. Read more Read less ▼

Dreo Electric Fan Heater: was £50 now £39.99 at Argos If you want to boost your home heating, I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is now £40 for Black Friday. We haven't tried this exact model, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products — and this seems no different, judging by all the positive reviews for its compact size and efficient heating. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Charge 6: was £129.99 now £113.99 at Argos We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Argos. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong if you're shopping for a powerful and capable portable speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja AF200UK Air Fryer: was £159.99 now £99.99 at Argos This is a fantastic low price for the smaller and less feature-rich version of the five-star Ninja Air Fryer. It may have a more compact size and fewer preset cooking functions, but you still get the same dual-drawer design with capacity for up to six portions of food. All the key options you need are included, too, such as air fry, max crisp, roast, and reheat. For a smaller space, your student flat, or if you just want to spend a little less on an air fryer from a top brand that can handle the basics, it's a bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung U8000H 58-inch 4K TV: was £419 now £329 at Argos Here's a good low price for a basic TV. This 58-inch Samsung display supports high-quality 4K resolution and offers an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the major streaming apps. You can expect competent yet not exceptional image quality and performance, but that may be all you need for general everyday viewing – especially if you're on a tighter budget. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 165: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Argos This Garmin Forerunner 165 is an older wearable now, but it's a solid choice if you want to buy an affordable running watch. We scored it 4.5 stars in our original review, praising the gorgeous screen, incredible battery life, and useful training features. Of course, it lacks a few upgrades and premium features found on newer models, but as your first running watch, it's a smart buy. Read more Read less ▼

Fujifilm Instax Mini 13: was £79.99 now £74.99 at Argos We rate the Fujifilm Instax Mini as the best instant camera you can buy, and this new model is currently available for £74.99 from Argos. It's an easy-to-use instant camera that's particularly good for parties, and we think it would make an excellent Christmas gift for a snap-happy youngster. Read more Read less ▼

JLab Go Air Pop: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Argos The JLab Go Air Pop Plus are small and incredibly cheap but pack in a lot of key features and surprisingly strong sound for the price. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours, while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable and they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, these are a great buy. Read more Read less ▼

Vax SpotWash: was £200 now £99.99 at Argos For homes where small spills and stains are a regular problem, this Vax SpotWash could be a smart buy while it's half-price at Argos. You get a handful of useful attachments included to tackle different types of problems and pet messes in your home or car, as well as a small bottle of cleaning solution to get you started. Read more Read less ▼

Sonos Era 100 SL: was £169 now £149 at Argos This updated Sonos Era 100 is no longer our number one pick as the best speaker you can buy, but it's still one of the top options out there. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size, with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile, allowing you to connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or an aux cable and stream music to it from multiple streaming services. The affordable launch price was a standout in our Sonos Era 100 SL review, but this discount makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was £1,299 now £1,199 at Argos Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Our reviewer called the newest MacBook Air M5 "the best ultraportable I've ever used" and awarded it 4.5-stars, so it's every bit as good as its already excellent predecessor. As well as the powerful and efficient M5 chip, the latest MacBook Air boasts a slick 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD as standard. Those are solid overall specs for all-around use, productivity, and creative tasks. This is the best offer we've seen since the recent price hike, too. Read more Read less ▼

Shark CryoGlow: was £299.99 now £233.99 at Argos When fellow TR writer Josie first reviewed the Shark CryoGlow, she didn't expect it to have much of an impact on her skincare concerns. However, after three months, she came away quite impressed with the results. Of course, it's not a silver bullet that will solve all problems perfectly, but if you want a face mask that will offer some genuine improvements over cheaper models, this is the one we recommend. Read more Read less ▼

Russell Hobbs Slow Cooker: was £69 now £42 at Argos The cold weather is coming in, so slow cooker season is here — and this is a good price for a basic but large seven-litre capacity model from a top brand. Whether it's soups, stews or casseroles, there's enough room to make up to six portions, cooking at low or high, or using the warm function when needed. It's also dishwasher-safe and includes a handy lid holder to keep things tidy. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 DualSense Controller: was £59.99 now £42.99 at Argos The standard PS5 DualSense Controller has a strong discount right now on Argos. Other colours are available for slightly more, but if you just want the classic design for a great price, you can't go wrong with this Black Friday deal. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Barista Express: was £629.95 now £499.94 at Argos The Breville Barista Express is on par with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is about £50 more than the record-low price for the entry-level espresso maker and it remains a best-seller, so it's looking like the right time for me to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

Whoop 5.0 Health & Fitness Tracker: was £229 now £189 at Argos The Whoop band offers a screenless way to track your health, fitness and exercise metrics with a battery life of up to 14 days. This minimalist offering isn't cheap, especially since all features are tied to a regular subscription payment, but you do get 12 months of the mid-tier Peak membership with this band. It can track core metrics, such as heart rate, steps, sleep, VO2 max, stress, and more, while also offering strong insights on your general health and exercise recovery. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: was £219 now £169 at Argos The latest Pro version of Samsung's earbuds lineup is a real step up according to our 4.5-star review — and this is a new lowest-ever price. I have a pair and agree, as they offer fantastic sound quality, impressive noise cancellation, and a classy design. Features in the app are genuinely useful if you want to customise the sound and level of noise cancellation to your liking. As far as premium buds for Android users go, these are tough to beat. Read more Read less ▼

Belkin 20,000mAh Power Bank: was £27.99 now £18.67 at Argos A power bank is always a handy item to have — and this is a low price for a large-capacity and easily portable one from Belkin. The brand makes a lot of portable chargers, cables, and other related equipment, so you can expect good quality and performance, all for this super-cheap price in the Argos Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

HP DeskJet 2910 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer: was £59.99 now £31.99 at Argos If you need a cheap and cheerful printer, this DeskJet 2910 is a great budget choice that supports wireless printing, scanning, and copying. This bundle also includes three months of HP Instant Ink, so you can save cash on your first few rounds of prints. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6: was £349.99 now £299.99 at Argos You can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for close to a record-low price in the Argos Black Friday sale. While older models might offer better value for money, these latest headphones deliver beautifully balanced audio, top-tier touch controls, a comfortable fit, and noise-crushing ANC to block out unwanted sounds. They're up there with some of the best premium cans you can buy today. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V8 Cyclone: was £379.99 now £229.99 at Argos Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration, which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models that also comes with a selection of handy accessories. Read more Read less ▼

Meta Quest 3S VR Headset: was £319.99 now £269.99 at Argos The Meta Quest 3S is an affordable entry into VR gaming. It isn't as big a commitment as the pricier Meta Quest 3 and still offers plenty for under £300, including specs that are very similar to the more powerful model. The image resolution and quality do take a small drop, but for the savings you make buying this model, it's a worthwhile compromise if you want to spend less but still try out VR. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £499 now £399 at Argos Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good performance for general home use. I'd say it's a good option if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work. Read more Read less ▼

TCL P6L 65-inch 4K TV: was £429 now £379 at Argos If you want a cheap big-screen TV, then this TCL P6L is a good choice from the latest Argos sale. Expect decent, if unspectacular, picture quality and performance, but with all the handy smart features and streaming apps you might need within easy access. It's a reasonable price for a large TV from a solid budget brand like TCL. Read more Read less ▼