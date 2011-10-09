The Compro IP70 looks bulky, especially next to the Jabbakam, so positioning it in an unobtrusive spot will need a bit of thought and planning.

The camera's solid base makes it easy to adjust; it's heavy enough to use it as a stand for the camera on a flat surface, but can also be taken apart for use as a wall bracket. The camera is static, so it's essential that you position it carefully – you won't be able to change where it's looking remotely.

There's a built in speaker and microphone, and a handy SD slot that can be used to record footage locally.

The Compro IP70 was easy to set up. All we had to do was plug the camera into a power socket and into our router via the supplied Ethernet cable. The IP70 comes with a USB port for a Compro WL150 Wireless USB Adapter. This can be bought separately for around £20, and the flexibility of wireless networking may make it a compelling extra.

After plugging in the camera, we ran the setup wizard from the CD, which quickly found the device. A live view of the camera can help you identify it if you have a multi-camera setup.

The wizard then took us through more advanced features like IP address configuration. Although you can configure these, we found it best to leave them on their defaults, except for the option to give the camera stream a password.

You can also make a memorable internet address for viewing footage online. It's handy, but required us to install the VLC plugin for our browser.

The camera's image and sound quality were both very good, even in low light.

