Billion BiPAC 7402VGP review

A cheap unit, but the lack of ports and the monthly pay plan are deal-breakers

An 802.11g wireless router, the BiPAC boasts a QoS service that'll set aside bandwidth, so that P2P and filesharers don't hog your line. But other than that, it simply can't match up to the likes of the wireless DrayTek model.

Granted, it's £60 cheaper, but still: three ethernet ports instead of four, a less powerful broadcast connection, no USB printer port and, the real kicker, you're baited into paying for a monthly call plan.

Considering that the main reason for using VoIP is the cheaper calls, it sucks; you can't use the service to make free calls to other VoIP users. If you want free minutes for calling landlines like a mobile phone contract offers you, you'll find it useful; for home users it's not so hot. Mike Abolins