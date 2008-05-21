Brenthaven Eclipse I review

Brenthaven rocks, frankly. It produces some really well thought-out laptop sleeves and bags.

Take this one for instance. It's got a carry handle, microfibre-lined interior, extra thick padding on the bottom and a decent-sized open pouch on the back that can take A4 documents and folders without you having to bend them.

The Eclipse II is for 15.4-inch laptops and the Eclipse III for 17-inchers.

Secondary protection

The protection your laptop is given is decent but side impacts will still cause damage, so we recommend this sleeve be used as a removable inner sleeve inside a bigger backpack or carry bag for public transport journeys.

The quality is hard to knock; the stitching stood up to mid-morning office-drone coffee rage abuse. This pouch is just big enough to take a power cable but there wasn't much room for anything else. It's a comfortable bag to carry, but it's not absolute protection.