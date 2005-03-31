Epson P-2000 review

The P-2000 is designed specifically for digital photographers, and it has a largest and easy-to-view display. It takes CompactFlash and SD cards directly, and Memory Sticks and xD Picture cards via an optional adaptor.

You can connect it to a TV for picture playback, or Epson Direct Print compatible printers. It can also store and play back music and video files. The 40GB hard disk is large enough for around 15,000 high-quality 5-megapixel JPEG files.

The Epson's 3.8-inch screen has a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels and is quite superb. The interface is easy to understand, using big, colourful, clear icons and simple text-based menus to guide you through each process. Transferring photos from a memory card couldn't be simpler, and our 128MB data took just 53 seconds to transfer. The P-2000 displayed our JPEGs, CRW and Nikon NEF files without fuss.

Rod Lawton