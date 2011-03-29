Epson EB-W10 review

Epson has been one of the driving forces behind LCD technology, so we were interested to see how the EB-W10 measured up.

The projector comes in an attractive white plastic case that weighs a more than portable 2.3kg. Its design is ideal for the frequent traveller, as its curved corners make it easier to slip into the supplied carry case, while the lens is protected by a built-in cover that you'll need to manually open to use.

The focus and zoom rings are neatly sculpted into a hollow, so they won't get damaged during a rough journey.

The EB-W10's controls are clearly labelled, which makes this projector simple to set up and use. On the top of the device you'll find the standard array of buttons allowing access to the control menu, hardware sourcing and volume and keystone correction.

There's a comprehensive mix of connectivity options on the rear. For those with an older laptop there's an analogue VGA port, while the HDMI socket means newer machines can be connected. We didn't have any problems connecting the EB-W10 to our test laptop; it was quick and easy and instantly sourced itself.

The 2600 ANSI lumens rating means this is an extremely bright projector that's capable of being used in most rooms without restricting external light. Image quality was sharp and bright, with whites being particularly crisp – making it ideal for presentations and slide shows.

It also handled our test DVD well, with little or no sign of lagging during action scenes. With a 37dB rating, this is the loudest projector on test, but not overly so. If this is an issue, dropping the projector down into eco-mode helps reduce the noise level without impacting too much on the quality of the displayed image.

The Epson EB-W10 is a great-looking and easy-to-use projector. We found it simple to set up and image quality is more than acceptable for the asking price.

