You can buy the affordable Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in the UK from May 7

Xiaomi is in the process of bringing some its most popular phones to the UK, and now we know that it's bringing the Redmi Note 7 to our shores very soon as well.

The Redmi Note 7 will be available in the UK from May 7 – at least, one version of it will be. A black Redmi Note 7, with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, will be available from May 7 at £179, but you'll have to wait a little longer for some variety.

According to Xiaomi, 4GB / 64GB and 4GB / 128GB options will be available a few weeks after the smaller version, as well as a blue color handset.

You'll be able to pick up the Redmi Note 7 from the Mi website, as well as the London Mi store, as soon as it's released – at the moment there's no word on any phone companies offering it as part of a contract.

What is the Redmi Note 7?

The Redmi Note 7, as its price suggests, is an affordable smartphone that Xiaomi offers as part of its lower-end Redmi Note series, as opposed to the mid-range Mi phones like the Xiaomi Mi 9.

One of the selling points is the Redmi Note 7 camera, a 48MP main snapper joined by a 5MP depth sensor, which should be good for taking high-detail portrait and close-up pictures.

Other noteworthy features include a sizeable 4,000mAh battery, 6.3-inch display, and a Snapdragon 660 chipset which is respectable for such a low price.

We're using the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 at the moment for our full review, so stay tuned to TechRadar when we publish our in-depth opinion on the phone to see if it's worth your money.