Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50-inch smart TV with 4K HDR, Dolby audio announced

Expanding its Mi TV 4C series lineup, Xiaomi announced a new 50-inch model with 4K resolution, HDR support and Dolby audio. The Mi TV 4C 50 inch model is similar to the 55 inch model in most aspects – it comes with PatchWall UI, a custom skin from Xiaomi that sits atop the Android OS, featuring a deep learning AI technology. Xiaomi uses this technology to offer content recommendations to its users.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50 inch specifications

Coming to the core aspects of the new Mi TV 4C, it comes with a 50 inch 4K resolution panel with support for high dynamic range, 178-degree viewing angle and a 9.5ms response time. The smart TV is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor along with a 750MHz Mali-450 GPU.

In terms of memory, the Mi TV 4C 50 inch comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Xiaomi has included support for Dolby and DTS audio, along with two 8W speakers for a rich audio experience. The TV supports content formats like HDR 10, H.264, H.265, MPEG 1/2/4, Real, WMV3 and VC-1.

Connectivity options on the Mi TV 4C include dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet and AV ports. Additionally, the TV also comes with Mi Remote Control feature support for gestures and speech recognition, allowing you to control the TV with your voice.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50 inch price and availability

The Mi TV 4C 50 inch has been priced at 2199 yuan, which translates to roughly $349 or Rs 22,720. The first sale is scheduled for April 3rd.