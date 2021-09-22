Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 in India: Price, specifications

Xiaomi has launched two new TVs in India under the Redmi sub-brand called the Redmi Smart TV 43 and Smart TV 32. These two new TVs come with Dolby Audio, IMDb integration, and Google Assistant support.

Xiaomi has launched the two new Redmi Smart TV 32 and 43 models to compete directly against the similar TVs from other brands that include OnePlus TV Y1 32 and 43 and Realme Smart TV 32 and 43.

Redmi Smart TV 32, 43 India price and availability

The Redmi Redmi Smart TV 32 and Smart TV 43 has been priced in India at Rs 15,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively. The two televisions will be available for purchase on Xiaomi's own portals, Amazon, and offline retailers.

As for when the TVs will be available, the sale is set to go live with the Amazon Great India Sale which has not been announced yet. Xiaomi has also mentioned that the TV will have a special discounted pricing during the festive period.

Redmi Smart TV 32, 43: Specs and features

The Redmi Smart TV 32 and Smart TV 43 come with 32-inch HD display and a 43-inch full-HD screen respectively but both models have 16 million colours with Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine. The TVs will run on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box with PatchWall 4 skin on top of it.

Xiaomi has intrgrated IMDb integration with the software along with other features that include Universal Search, Kids Mode, and Language Universe. In terms of audio the TVs come with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X and Dolby 5.1 surround sound support.

The new Redmi TVs also come with built-in Chromecast and have preloaded Google Assistant support. There's also a new Mi Remote included with the TV that features a dedicated Google Assistant button. It also has features like Quick Mute that lets users mute the TV by double tapping the volume down key. There's also a Quick Wake feature which can apparently switch on the TV in less than five seconds.

For connectivity the TV comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, besides having the latest Miracast app for casting displays of Android devices. There's also an Auto Low Latency mode that apparently reduces latency when using the TVs with gaming consoles. Another small tid-bit Xiaomi included was that the two new TVs come in an Eco-Packaging which transformed into a storing shelf or a cat house.