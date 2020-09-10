What ban? TikTok is world's most downloaded non-gaming app in Aug

There is a a Dickensian 'it's the best of times, it's the worst of times' to the short video sharing platform TikTok.

It is the most downloaded non-gaming app in August 2020, with the app continuing to gain momentum in more regions.

Meanwhile, TikTok's parent company ByteDance is still in talks with the US government in an attempt to reach a deal that will allow the app to continue operating in the US.

Microsoft, which has gained Walmart as a partner, and Oracle are the frontrunners to take over the operations of TikTok in the US.

ByteDance is still hoping to hold a small stake in the US operations.

TikTok was, of course, banned in India as the government was worried over the safety of the data and privacy of Indian users.

TikTok tops the charts

(Image credit: Sensor Tower)

Amidst all these brouhaha, and the general bad press that TikTok has been getting across countries, it has also emerged as the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for August 2020 with more than 63.3 million installs. This is a 1.6% increase from August 2019.

The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were Indonesia at 11% of its total downloads and Brazil at 9%.

"Our estimates include downloads for the App Store and Google Play worldwide between August 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020. Apple apps and Google pre-installed apps are excluded. We report unique installs only. Android estimates do not include third-party stores," the analytics firm Sensor Tower that collated the numbers said.

That TikTok has done well despite the ban in India and uncertainty in the US, shows that the app is gaining popularity in other regions.

If it manages to stay in the US, TikTok may soon reach the coveted billion downloads mark.

ZOOM installs highest in India

Meanwhile, video-conferencing platform Zoom was the second most installed non-gaming app with more than 52.2 million installs, 22.2 times its downloads from August 2019. The countries with the largest number of Zoom installs were India at 25 percent, followed by the United States at 19.5 percent. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

