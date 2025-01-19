TikTok is no longer available in the US, but the ban could soon be reversed

You can no longer use TikTok in the US

It's finally happened: TikTok has been banned in the United States. If you're in the US, you won't find the app available in the Android or iOS app stores, and if you already have the app on your phone you won't be able to use it – except to download your data.

As we've posted on our TikTok ban live blog, attempting to use the app brings up a message saying "you can't use TikTok for now". Your options then are to close the app or to log in and download your data.

There is a strong possibility that the app will be reinstated though. The message goes on: "We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Stay tuned!"

That sounds like TikTok owner ByteDance is betting big on the incoming president. Yesterday Trump told NBC News that he would "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve once he takes office, which will be tomorrow (January 20).

Following the law

Apple posted a support document on the TikTok ban. Have never seen one of these before for an app removal. But then again this is all pretty unprecedented. All this for a 48 hour ban. https://t.co/V4XpFhKwoeJanuary 19, 2025

While this might not be the end for TikTok in the US, users there are going to have to go without their fix of short-form videos for a day or two at least. The removal and blocking of the app has been swift and comprehensive.

As noted by Apple analyst and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple has taken the unusual step of publishing a support document for the TikTok ban, which will show up if you try and search for TikTok in the iPhone App Store.

"TikTok and ByteDance Ltd. apps are no longer available in the United States, and visitors to the United States might have limited access to features," explains the document. "Apple is obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates."

The long-term fate of TikTok remains uncertain. According to CNBC, Perplexity AI has made a bid to take over the running of TikTok in the US – which may be one way the app can carry on operating in the country.