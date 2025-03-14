How to edit TikTok videos
If you’re hoping to create some videos for TikTok then you may want to know how to edit TikTok videos – and the best and easiest way to do this is within the TikTok app itself.
You have a range of editing options built into TikTok including editing clip length, using templates, adding text or stickers, adding effects or filters, recording a voiceover or adding captions.
One of the benefits of knowing how to edit TikTok videos is being able to post these videos straight to the platform when you’re done. Using some of TikTok’s editing features can even help boost the popularity of your video, like using trending sounds or adding captions which then allows the platform to categorise your video.
Tools and requirements
- Smartphone with TikTok installed
- Internet connection
Steps for how to edit TikTok videos
- Press the Plus icon on TikTok and record or upload your video
- Hit the Tick button in the lower-right corner when you’re done
- You’ll then find a range of editing options on the right-hand side of the screen, and you can edit as required
Step by step guide on how to edit TikTok videos
1. Open TikTok's camera feature
Open up the TikTok app and press the Plus icon on the bottom of the screen. This will open up your camera.
2. Record your video
Record your video by pressing the red record button at the bottom of the screen or upload clips by selecting your camera roll in the bottom right of the screen.
3. Move on to editing
Press the Tick button at the bottom-right of the screen to progress to the TikTok editor.
4. Start editing
You can then edit your video as required using the options on the right-hand side of the screen. You have the option to edit clip length, use templates, add text or stickers, add effects or filters, record a voiceover or add captions.
5. Finish and post
Final thoughts on editing TikTok videos
Knowing how to edit TikTok videos is a great skill to have. Whether you want to become a content creator or you just want to create some videos to share with friends and family, editing your videos is a great way to cut out unwanted bits or add fancy effects.
