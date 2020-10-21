Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro to launch in India this festive season

Vivo 20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro will be soon launched in India. Vivo India’s CEO, Jerome Chen confirmed this recently on Twitter. The Vivo V20 made its debut in India recently with 44MP eye AF selfie camera and soon the Pro and SE variant will join the V20 series.

In a tweet, Jerome said that the company is having two more surprises for India - the Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro 5G. These two devices will be soon launched in India. Going by the tweet, the devices will be launched in India during the festive season. So, we can expect the device to be unveiled later this month or early next month.

The Vivo V20 is the slimmest phone in the segment with 7.38mm thickness. Both the Vivo V20 Pro and V20 SE measures less than 8mm, which makes them one of the slimmest phones of 2020. They also weigh just around 170 grams. Both these phones are already announced for the global market.

Vivo V20 Pro specs

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo V20 Pro is a 5G capable device powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It flaunts a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. Powering the internals is a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charge support. It runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

As for optics, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with a triple rear camera with the camera module design as the Vivo X50 Pro. You are looking at a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP mono sensor. To the front, you get a 44MP primary sensor, the same as Vivo V20. In addition to that, you also get an 8MP wide-angle shooter.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C, and In-display fingerprint scanning. The Vivo V20 Pro comes in Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody, and Moonlight Sonata colour options.

Vivo V20 SE specs

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo V20 SE sports a triple rear camera with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, you get a 32MP snapper housed in the dew-drop notch. The Vivo V20 SE is available in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colour options.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 665 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery is rated is 4100mAh and supports Vivo’s 33W fast charging speeds. On the software front, it runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10. You also get the same6.44-inch AMOLED panel and in-display fingerprint scanner with the Vivo V20 SE.