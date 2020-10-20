Vivo V20 to go on sale in India today - specs, price, and availability

The Vivo V20 was launched in India last week as one of the first phones to run on Android 11 out of the box. Today, the device will go on sale in India for the first time.

The Vivo V20 is the successor to the Vivo V19 and as always with the V series, the Vivo V20’s highlight is also the camera. The Vivo V20 comes with a 44MP eye autofocus selfie camera, catchy design, and some innovative camera features.

Check out Vivo V20 on Flipkart

The base variant of the Vivo V20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 24,990 and the 8GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 27,990. Colour options include Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata and Sunset Melody. It is now available on Flipkart .

Since the device is going on sale during the Big Billion Days sale, you can avail a 10% instant discount on the device.

Vivo V20 specs

Starting off with the cameras, the Vivo V20 comes with a 44MP f/2.0 selfie camera which is the key highlight of the device. It is a Samsung ISOCELL GH1 sensor with Eye autofocus. This implementation allows for the camera to focus from as close as 15cm all the way to infinity by identifying the T-structure of the face and then locks on to the eye.

Apart from that the camera also comes with dual-view video, “steadiface” stabilization, slow-motion selfies, 4K selfie video, art portraits for bokeh and selective colour, super night selfie, and more. To the back, you are looking at a triple camera setup which looks quite similar to the Vivo X50 Pro . There is a 64MP f/1.89 primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL GW1), an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with a 120-degree field-of-view that doubles as a macro shooter, and a 2MP mono camera.

With Vivo V20, we’re looking at a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and HDR10 capabilities. The selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop notch. The Vivo V20 is also one of the first phones in India to run Android 11 out-of-the-box, with Funtouch OS 11 on top.

On the inside, the Vivo V20 is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset with 8GB of RAM. There’s also 128 or 256GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB via microSD card. The battery is rated at 4,000mAh with support for 33W FlashCharge which can charge the device to 65% in just 30 minutes.