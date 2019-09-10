Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India on September 20

Vivo’s popular V series is set to get its next-gen iteration with the Vivo V17 Pro. It will launch in India on September 20, bringing a major design overhaul over last year's model.

Vivo India has confirmed that the V17 Pro will be making its way to India next week, and will be the world’s first smartphone to sport a dual selfie camera arrangement that pops up from the top. It will succeed the Vivo V15 Pro which came in February with a pop-up selfie camera, a feat unheard of in its price segment at that time.

It takes two to be spectacular.Selfies get #ClearAsReal. Introducing World's 1st 32MP Dual Pop-up Selfie in the all-new #vivoV17Pro. Launching on 20th September. pic.twitter.com/wWzKtfNAV2September 10, 2019

The dual pop-up selfie mechanism will consist of a 32MP main shooter assisted by a secondary depth sensor for better portrait mode images. Along with that, the back is rumoured to sport a quad-camera arrangement, consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a depth sensor, bringing the total to six cameras!

Some design renders of the Vivo V17 Pro have also surfaced, which confirm some other specifications. The front will house a big 6.5-inch notch-less display with a tall 20.3:9 aspect ratio. Under it, we get an in-display fingerprint scanner to take care of biometrics. The rear cameras are all placed in a straight line across the centre. It seems to retain the dedicated Google Assistant button, just like the recently launched Vivo Z1x.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

As per speculations, it will have a Snapdragon 675 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM, which looks slightly underwhelming on paper if compared to the competition. The Vivo V15 Pro was a very well designed device, but fell short on the actual performance front, so we hope Vivo has addressed those concerns and created a more rounded device this time.

The battery on the Vivo V17 Pro is expected to be rated at around 4,100 mAh with support for fast charging over USB Type-C. The headphone jack is also expected to be present.

Considering that its predecessor was priced at Rs 28,990, we expect the Vivo V17 Pro to also be priced in the same sub 30K segment, where it will compete with the Redmi K20 series and the new Oppo Reno2 series.