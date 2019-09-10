Realme XT Pro design leaks suggest another quad-camera beast

Realme has a couple of interesting devices in the pipeline, the most anticipated one of which is the Realme XT Pro. A new design leak shows a familiar iconic design, including a quad-camera setup.

SlashLeaks shared an image of the purported Realme XT Pro which shows the back design in all its glory. The iconic 64MP quad-camera setup makes an appearance once again, this time along the centre of the phone. The leaked colour looks like a light pink gradient that goes from the bottom towards the top. It looks like a glass panel but could very well be a glossy plastic.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

The Realme X, launched earlier this year, was the company’s most premium design implementation with a glass back and a pop-up front camera providing a notch-less display experience. The Realme XT will bring back the notch but will be the first phone to sport a 64MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a depth sensor. The Realme XT Pro is likely to bring the best of both worlds-- a pop-up front camera and a quad-camera array.

Realme XT Pro specifications

This leak comes just days after a mysterious Realme device had its specifications leaked, which revealed it will have Snapdragon 730G chipset with 8GB of RAM. The listing also included a 64MP quad-camera setup, adding more substance to the speculation that it might indeed be the Realme XT Pro.

The Realme XT Pro will also be the answer to the Redmi K20, which has been enjoying an exclusive space in its price segment. Along with the Snapdragon 730G, there’s going to be 128GB of UFS2.1 storage, a 4,000 mAh battery and support for even faster 30W fast charging over USB Type-C

Realme is going strong with its quad-camera offerings across all price-segments, and the Realme XT Pro will bring that crucial upgrade to the otherwise loved Realme X. The launch should not be far.

The Realme XT will be unveiled on September 13 in India, and we expect the company to also tease the existence of the XT Pro at that time, and target a pre-Diwali launch, just in time for the Redmi Note 8 Pro's launch in India.