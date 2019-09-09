Vivo V17 Pro might have four rear and dual front cameras with pop-up feature

Vivo’s V series of smartphones usually bring premium design elements from high-end smartphones to the budget segment, and it seems like the upcoming Vivo V17 Pro will be doing the ritual.

The Vivo V15 Pro came to India in February bringing a notch-less FullView display with a pop-up selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup, all of which are now becoming staples in the smartphone space. While it brought a great design, the other aspects could have definitely been better.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Vivo V17 Pro specifications

Some images of the Vivo V17 Pro have leaked via WinFuture , pointing to a major design overhaul. The biggest change comes with the cameras, as the purported device sports a total of six cameras. There’s a quad-camera setup on the back, presumably consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera and another 2MP sensor. There are two front-facing cameras this time, both of which pop-up from the top, and is likely to consist of a 32MP primary shooter and a depth sensor.

The other external change on the Vivo V17 Pro comes with the display, offering a tall 6.44-inch Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2440 x 1080, resulting in an aspect ratio of 20.3:9. Like the last time, there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner taking care of the biometrics.

The leak suggests that the internal specifications will remain largely unchanged with a Snapdragon 675 powering the device along with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, which may be considered a little underwhelming when compared to the other smartphones in the same segment.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Other hardware specifications of the Vivo V17 Pro supposedly include a 4,100 mAh battery with support for fast charging over USB Type-C, a headphone jack and NFC. Two colour variants have surfaced for now, which include a light blue and a deep blue finish.

We can expect the Vivo V17 Pro to arrive in China and India in the coming months, before making its way to the other markets. It is likely to be priced similar to its predecessor, in the sub Rs 30,000 segment.