Viewsonic X100 4K+ smart LED projector launched at Rs 3,85,000 in India

Viewsonic has added a new premium LED home projector in India. The new ViewSonic X100-4K+ is the latest addition in the X series.

This year, Viewsonic added a budget portable LED projector dubbed ViewSonic M1 mini and previously, the company had announced two premium projectors -ViewSonic M2 and X10-4K+. The ViewSonic X100 4K+ smart LED projector sits right on top of the pricing chart.

Viewsonic X100 4K+ price in India

In India, the Viewsonic X100 4K+ smart LED projector is priced at Rs 3,85,000. It is available on Viewsonic e-store and Amazon.

Viewsonic X100 4K+ features

(Image credit: Viewsonic)

It offers 4K UHD resolution and comes with 2,900 LED Lumens brightness with 2nd generation LED technology. Some of the prominent display features include HDR imaging, cinema supercolor+ technology with 125% Rec.709. For audio, the projector supports Harman Kardon- customised audio design which provides audio-visual quality.

Furthermore, the Viewsonic X100 4K+ comes with a unique wide lens shift which makes the device fit perfectly in any home with a lens shift range of (H: +/- 25%, V: +60%). You will be able to adjust the location of the projected image without moving the projector. To make the viewing experience more enjoyable, the fan noise is now lower down to 20dB. The projector comes with a host of smart features such as support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant via voice commands.

In the era of streaming, the company is adding smart audio-visuals that offer comfort and convenience. The projector comes with an instant turn on button which means you have a very minimal blank screen. It comes with four HDMI 2.0 / HDCP 2.2 ports. The image size can go up to 200-inch. The device comes with 16GB of internal storage and also supports apps like spotify, twitch, BBC sport, and more.