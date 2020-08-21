ViewSonic announces two premium projectors in India

ViewSonic has announced two new premium and advanced lamp-free projectors in India. The company has unveiled ViewSonic M2 and ViewSonic X10-4K+ projectors.

The ViewSonic M2 is the cheaper one among the two and comes with an ultra-slim design. The more premium and expensive ViewSonic X10-4K+ is the upgraded X series projector with 4K chipset. Both M2 and X10-4K+ projectors come with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

ViewSonic M2

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

With ViewSonic M2, you get Full HD 1920 x 1080 native resolution with Cinema SuperColor+ technology and HDR content support. The M2 also supports 3D content for a more immersive viewing experience. You also get screen mirroring functionality that allows you to cast your smartphone screen and share content wirelessly. It features 1,200 LED lumens and a shorter 1.23 throw ratio, the projector is powerful enough to display large images in small spaces. The M2 offers up to 30,000 hours of usage. You can tilt the projector for customizable projection angles. The projector is Smart TV enabled and can also be mounted on a tripod.

The projector houses 16GB internal storage so that you can watch content locally. Connectivity options onboard include HDMI 1.4, USB 2.0, USB-C, Audio Out, and a Micro SD card reader. The size of the projector is the smaller-than-A4 size form factor. This is an ideal projector for people who travel and need a project that they can carry along. It can also be charged with a power bank.

ViewSonic X10-4K+

(Image credit: Amazon)

The ViewSonic X10-4K+ LED portable projector can project up to 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160). It is integrated with a chipset with XPR technology. The projector offers up to 30,000 hours of operational life and features 2,500 LED lumens of brightness and a contrast ratio of 4000000:1. It features 125% of Rec.709 colour accuracy and Frame Interpolation technology, which reduces motion blur. There is support for HDR content and support for up to 200-inch screen size.

Just like the ViewSonic M2, the ViewSonic X10-4K+ also comes with an integrated Smart TV interface. You can enjoy shows and movies from OTT players like Netflix, YouTube, and more. You get Wi-Fi support onboard to stream content from smartphones. The connectivity options include HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2, USB 2.0 Type-A, Type-C, Audio In/Out, and RJ45.

Pricing and availability