ViewSonic M1 mini portable LED projector launched in India

ViewSonic has added two new projectors in the M series in India today. The new M1 mini and M1 mini Plus are the company's latest ultra-portable LED projectors.

The company had previously launched two premium projectors back in August. The newly launched M1 mini and M1 mini Plus are pocket pocket-sized and they come with power bank compatibility and integrated JBL speakers for better audio. The ViewSonic M1 mini and M1 mini Plus projectors also received iF Design Award 2020 for its ultra-compact form factor and overall design excellence.

ViewSonic M1 mini

The ViewSonic M1 mini, you get 120 LED lumens of brightness and native Full HD resolution content support. The mini pocket sizes projector is also lightweight and can be easily carried. The LED projector offers up to 30,000 hours of usage for a low TCO.

The M1 mini is also integrated with a smart stand that allows you to place the projector in multiple positions and angles. While not in use, the stand can be used as a lens cover. It comes with a USB port that enables you to play multimedia content from an external drive. It measures 4 x 4 inches. The ViewSonic M1 mini can be used anywhere you want can be carried in a purse, backpack or back pocket.

The M1 mini feature a built-in battery that provides up to two and a half hours of power on a single charge. It can be charged with a power bank also. It is available in three colour options- Teal, Yellow, and Grey.

ViewSonic M1 mini Plus

The ViewSonic M1 mini Plus offers 120 LED lumens of brightness with native WVGA Full HD resolution. It comes with support for Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth and has a built-in JBL speaker. This projector is also smart TV enabled and offers multiple smart features.

For starters, you can stream and binge-watch their favourite shows from popular content providers like YouTube and Netflix. The vCastSender app allows you to connect to your smartphone and pair it with your projector under the same Wi-Fi. The application supports both Android and iOS devices. The M1 mini Plus comes with 8GB of internal storage and it also comes with a USB-A port in addition to the HDMI slot.

Just like the M1 mini, the M1 mini Plus can also last up to two and a half hours on a single charge and can be charged with a power bank also. It is available in three colour options- Teal, Yellow, and Grey.

We have received an overwhelming response for our M series projectors in the Indian market, and are extremely delighted to launch the M1 mini and M1 mini Plus portable LED projectors here. At ViewSonic it is our mission to address the customer’s needs and provide them with relevant visual solutions and create products which are far superior in nature,” said Mr Muneer Ahmad, AV Head, ViewSonic India.

Pricing and availability

The ViewSonic M1 mini Is priced at Rs 39,500 and the ViewSonic M1 mini Plus is priced at Rs INR 42,000. Both projectors will be available in offline stores across India.