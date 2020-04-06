TikTok is the most downloaded social media app during lockdown in India

The 21-day lockdown period currently underway in India has proved to be a boon for social media app TikTok, as per a report by App Annie. The mobile and data analytics company reported that the short video app was the most downloaded ones in the social media category, followed by WhatsApp and Facebook during the 21 days.

The report states that overall social media app downloads have increased by 20% compared to January 2020, reaching a total of 49 million on both iOS and Google Play platforms. Interestingly, apart from the top three mentioned above, Helo was also among the highly-downloaded apps. Helo is another short video app that is owned by ByteDance, the same software firm that owns TikTok. Instagram (Facebook) and VMate (Alibaba Group) were the last two in the category for the week starting March 22.

Now, TikTok already had a stellar year in terms of growth in 2019. According to a report from the same firm, TikTok was the most engaging application in India, accounting for 44%, or 323 million, of 2019’s total TikTok app downloads. Global time spent on the short video app TikTok grew 210% year-on-year in 2019. Behind the app’s viral growth seems to be the new short video format that is highly preferred by millennials, and the lockdown appears to have become the perfect catalyst to catapult even broader acceptance.

Other categories that have received high impetus during the lockdown include gaming apps as well as AajTak (Living Media), Zoom Cloud Meetings (Zoom Video Communications), and Uvideo (OneSmile) apps as per the report.

(Via)