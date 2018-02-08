The Panasonic Lumix GH5S hybrid camera has arrived in India

A camera that caters to demands of cinematographers and videographers alike is finally here. The Panasonic Lumix GH5S is the world’s first high-precision cinema 4K recording camera specifically designed to capture low light scenarios. This ties in with the rest of GH series of mirrorless cameras.

Yosuke Yamane, the Director of Imaging Business at the Panasonic Corporation states that the camera will deliver richer and crisper high resolution videos in exceptionally low-light conditions. It’s going to be available in all Panasonic stores with a price tag of Rs 1,84,990.

What's so special?

The camera is special because it features 5EV luminance detection performance with Low Light auto-focus that helps with optimising the tuning of the sensor to increase the camera’s sensitivity.

The “Live View Boost” function of the camera is supposed to make it possible for the user to compare the composition of their shot in complete darkness to the “Live View” by boosting sensitivity.

Panasonic has combined the 10.2MP Digital MOS Sensor with Dual Native ISO Technology as well the Venus Engine 10 so that the camera can reproduce the darkest parts of the image allow for ISO 51,200 high sensitivity recording. When a light isn’t abundant the ISO can extend up 204,800 to ensure the GH5S doesn’t lose out on quality.

Aside from how well it functions in the dark, the camera comes with a Variable Frame Rate Effect (VFR) so that you can record slow motion shots and time lapse videos at 60 frames-per-second (FPS) and 240 FPS.

The GH5S claims to be splash, dust and freeze-proof till temperatures as low as -10degrees celsius. It looks pretty decent with its magnesium alloy full die-cast front, rear and top frame.

Panasonic is aiming at the Lumix GH5S to penetrate into the professional videographer market and capturing up to 20% of the market share in this price range within the year.