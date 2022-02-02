The Boys: Diabolical teaser is full of superhero-style fast food satire

Audio player loading…

The first official teaser for The Boys: Diabolical has landed online – and it's packed with superheroes, R-rated animation, and even fast food satire.

Produced in the same vein as an in-universe fast food advertisement for Vought-a-Burger, the trailer shows off the various art and animation styles that the upcoming Prime Video anthology spin-off show will include. True to form for The Boys' live-action series, too, it's jam packed with adult themed content – even if what's on show is wrapped up in a cute, animated bow.

Suffice to say, it's a funny and gorgeous-looking appetizer to the main course that's set to launch next month. Take a look at the teaser below:

Set in the same universe as the live-action TV adaptation, The Boys; Diabolical will tell original, standalone tales based on new and currently existing characters. According to Amazon Studios' official press website, each episode will run between 12 and 14 minutes, ensuring that these bite-sized entries can all be consumed in one day. Best prepare your eyes now so you can stomach them in one go, then.

The series' first teaser also revealed the hugely talented cast who are set to voice Diabolical's eclectic cast of characters, too. Stars of Marvel movies in Don Cheadle, Kumail Nanjiani and Awkwafina, Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Mission Impossible), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Andy Samberg (The Lonely Island, Palm Springs), Kevin Smith (Clerks) and Oscar winner Youn Yuh Jung (Minari) are among the show's household names.

Not only that, but stars from The Boys' live-action series, including Homelander actor Antony Starr, The Deep actor Chace Crawford, and Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar (who runs Vought International) will also appear. Seth Rogen – executive producer on The Boys and Diabolical – will also lend his voice to the animated series, while more cast announcements will be made ahead of release day.

With The Boys season 3 not set to arrive until June 3, Diabolical should provide us with plenty of R-rated superhero content to enjoy in the interim. Don't be surprised if it ends up on our best Prime Video TV shows list, either.

The Boys: Diabolical will launch exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, March 4. All eight episodes will premiere on the streaming platform on the same day worldwide.