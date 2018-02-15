The Asus VivoBook S14 launched in India

Are you a gamer who's frustrated carrying a bulky laptop? The Asus VivoBook S14 is here to help...or maybe not?

The Asus VivoBook S14 is the newest addition to the Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup of the company. With 8th Generation Intel Core Processors and a slim-bezel ‘NanoEdge’ display it certainly looks like a sleek laptop that packed with power.

The ROG line up is meant for hardcore gaming enthusiasts and has been advertised as ‘dedicated e-sports gaming notebooks’.

The Vivobook S14’s unique selling point (USP) is its weight. Kept at just 1.4 kilos, it meant for consumers who are on-the-go and need something portable that won’t break their back as they carry it around. Asus ran the following tests on the Vivobook S14 to check its durability:

20,000 cycle open and close hinge test

10,000 feet simulated high-altitude test for 24 hours

10-million-key-press test for the keyboard

Its 14-inch Full HD in-plane switching (IPS) screen has been fit into a chassis that’s designed for a 13-inch display. The quality of color reproduction has been addressed while keeping the laptop smaller than most of its counterparts.The Vivobook S14 comes in 3 variations:

The base model with 7th Generation Intel Core i3 processor

Model with 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor

Model with 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor



All three of these options come with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SATA M.2 SSD and 1TB HDD storage. Essentially, it runs fast and has plenty of storage.

Equipped with a backlit keyboard and a multi-touch-supported touchpad as well as an integrated fingerprint scanner, the laptop has attempted to plug away any accessibility issues that a person can have.

In terms of connectivity, there’s nothing that’s particularly new. It has the usual Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth, two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port, a USB Type-C (1st Gen) Port topped off with an HDMI port. It’s nice to see that it supports SD and SDXC memory cards with an integrated two-in-one card reader.

Out-of-the-box, the VivoBook S14 runs Windows 10 Home with ‘Windows Hello’ support. That means users can log in with a single touch and no hassle.

The Taiwanese tech giant seems to have done a decent job with their latest offering claiming upto 8 hours of battery life and fast-charge up to 60% in just under 50 minutes.

In comparison to the S15, that was launched in September 2017, there isn’t much to talk about because very little is different. The screen is smaller but the battery life is shorter. Storage capacity has increased but the RAM has decreased. So, all in all, it’s just a matter a preference and nothing to write home about.

All three are available exclusively on Flipkart with prices that start at Rs 55,990 with an introductory offer between 14 and 28 February.