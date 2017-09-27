Asus unveils the new VivoBook S15 and ZenBook UX430 in India

Asus today unveiled its latest notebooks VivoBook S15 and ZenBook UX430 in India. Asus has priced the laptops at Rs 59,990 and 74,990 respectively. While the buyers have to wait till Oct 1 to get the VivoBook S15, the ZenBook UX430 can be bought easily from all the online and offline retailers in the country.

The Asus VivoBook S15 has a 15.6-inch full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920x1280 pixels and 178 degree wide view technology. The company touts it as the first laptop in its class to feature 7.8mm slim-bezel NanoEdge display which gives VivoBook S15 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16GB DDR4 (2133MHz) RAM and dual storage drives of 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD. It also features NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics which ensures multitasking and smooth performance of the notebook.

Asus VivoBook S15

The notebook carries a Icicle Gold metallic finish and weighs only 1.7kg. It is equipped with a backlit keyboard with an integrated fingerprint sensor that offers extra security and allows one touch login with Windows Hello.

To power up the device, Asus has equipped the notebook with lithium polymer battery which offers upto 8 hours of battery life. It also has a special battery preservation technology called SuperBattery which promises to give three times longer lifespan than standard lithium ion batteries and can rapidly charge the laptop from 0 to 60% in 49 minutes. There is also an app called Asus Battery Health Charging App which allows users to manually set the laptop charging to 60%, 80% or 100%.

For connectivity, the notebook has reversible USB Type C port, one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI port and Bluetooth 4.2. Its dual-band 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi provides up to 6X-faster data speeds over the previous 802.11n standard.

Asus ZenBook UX430

Marketed as the thinnest ever Zenbook with discrete graphics, the ZenBook UX430 features a 14-inch full HD display along with Windows 10 operating system inside it. It also has 7.18mm NanoEdge bezel providing 80% screen to body ratio and offers 178-degree wide view. Similar to VivoBook S15, this notebook is also powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with 16GB DDR4 (2133MHz) RAM and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics. It comes with a storage capacity of up to 512GB and offers 9-hour long battery life.