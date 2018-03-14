The best 13-inch laptops in India

Thirteen inches, it’s possibly the perfect size for a laptop screen. Not too big nor too small, the best 13-inch laptop will sidestep the flimsiness and squint-inducing terror of a smaller netbook, and without the gargantuan form factor of bigger offerings.

They’re not all Windows laptops either; Apple fans need not fear, the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air continue to stun in 13-inch flavours.

Whatever the case, you'll almost definitely find a notebook that – at the very least – incites your interest. Whether it’s a 2-in-1 or a traditional laptop that you’re after, we’ve encapsulated a diverse collection in our list of the very best 13-inch laptops.

Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 13

If it ain’t broke, make it handsome

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i3 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – QHD (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 128GB – 256GB SSD

Faster than ever

Same long-lasting battery

Still poor webcam position

No Windows Hello

With 7th-generation Intel Core processors, Dell has struck (rose) gold with the XPS 13. The lush design, lengthy battery life and even the SD card slot are still intact, but now it’s souped up with improved internal specs and sleeker appearances reminiscent of the MacBook and HP Spectre lineups.

What’s more, the full-sized processor and 13.3-inch display are crammed into an 11-inch frame made possible by Dell’s own nearly bezel-less InfinityEdge display technology.

HP Spectre x360

HP Spectre x360

HP’s flagship 2-in-1 goes ultra-thin with style

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i3 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Nvidia GeForce 940MX 2GB | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS UWVA LED-backlit multi-touch display | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Ultra-thin and light styling

Long-lasting and quick-charging battery

Lacks SD card reader

Especially thick bottom bezel

The HP Spectre x360 is the one you introduce to your parents. It’s strikingly well-crafted, boasting a silvery design that makes it every bit as cutting-edge on the outside as it is within. Given the choice between a 7th-generation i5 or i7 Ultrabook-class processor and a 1080p or 4K screen, HP has given plenty of room for customisation.

It’s not under powered, nor does its battery life suffer from overcompensation. In fact, in our own video loop test, the HP Spectre x360 lasted a whole 8 hours and 45 minutes. The only real catch is that like a lot of its competitors, the Spectre x360 lacks an SD card slot, opting instead for a pair of USB Type-C ports.

Asus ZenBook Flip UX360 CA

Asus ZenBook Flip UX360 CA

A budget-friendly, thin-and-light powerhouse

CPU: Intel Core M6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

Good performance

Reasonable price

Lacks backlit keyboard

Only 4GB RAM

Asus extended its ZenBook lineup in September 2016 with its very own UX360 CA. Though it carries similar features as its predecessors, its 2-in-1 flexibility is what makes it stand out.

The laptop is powered by a sixth-generation Intel Core M6Y30 processor and 4GB RAM. It's also available with 8GB RAM in the international market, but Indian customers will have to satisfy themselves with a 4GB variant.

The laptop’s capabilities of bending backwards that allows users to experience both laptop and tablet form is an added edge.

Lenovo Yoga 910

Lenovo Yoga 910

Versatile with a generous helping of elegance

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.9-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS multi-touch | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Substantially larger screen

Rocking speakers

Heats up (and gets loud) fast

Disappointing battery life

The Lenovo Yoga 910 is all about second chances. The company reimagined the design with this one, opting in favour of a more pristine outward appearance and a heavy duty Intel Core i7 processor, as well as a 4K display.

Lenovo also managed to squeeze in a larger, nearly 14-inch screen into the 13-inch chassis of the Yoga 900.

Even with the implementation of USB-C ports, the Lenovo Yoga 910 doesn’t completely neglect USB Type-A, dragging the precious connection standard of the past along with it.

13-inch MacBook Air

The best battery life in a 13-inch laptop

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i5 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 6000 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, LED HD (1,440 x 900) | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

Fantastic battery life

802.11ac Wi-Fi

No Retina screen

Not easily upgradeable

In a market densely populated with slim laptops, Apple's MacBook Air fights on admirably – although it started showing its age on the outside a long time ago. It has Intel's fifth-generation Core-series processors rather than the newest Skylake variants, but it's still a capable machine; even more so since Apple made 8GB of RAM standard across the line.

If you don't like the look of its lowly 1,440 x 900 pixel-resolution display, there's always the 12-inch MacBook.

13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display

13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display

The smallest MacBook Pro is a force of nature

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i5 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 – 650 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch IPS, 2,560 x 1,600 pixels | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Faster processor

Superb battery life

Force Touch underdeveloped

Unchanged design

Though it may not have the 12-inch MacBook's sleek design, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina can do a lot. It features Apple's Force Touch track pad that uses different levels of sensitivity instead of mechanical buttons.

Even without the fancy Touch Bar, the MacBook Pro exceeds expectations with two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, quieter fans, louder speakers and exceeding 7 hours of battery life in our anecdotal testing.

Despite a controversial keyboard mechanism, the MacBook Pro is thinner, lighter and ready to travel.

Samsung Notebook 9

Samsung Notebook 9

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel Integrated | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256GB SSD

Thin and light

Competitively priced

Short battery life

The Samsung Notebook 9 retains the power of it's Pro counterpart, just without the ability to transform into a tablet. Equipped with a sixth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and an internal storage of 256GB, it's somehow still more expensive than the professional version.

Weighing 839g, it is one of the lightest notebooks in its category. Its 180 degree reclining screen allows users to share their work easily with others.

Launched in January 2016, the Samsung Notebook 9 has been revamped from time to time. Recently, the company launched a new variant with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, which can also be found on Amazon.

