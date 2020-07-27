Surface Duo could avoid Windows Mobile’s biggest flaw – a lack of apps

Microsoft has just released a new Surface Duo emulator preview build, which comes not just with the expected bug fixes, but an important new feature: support for the Android Jetpack WindowManager.

hat does that mean? Basically, Google recently updated its Jetpack WindowManager to support dual-screen and foldable devices, and so Microsoft has brought this in with build 2020.710.3 of the Surface Duo emulator preview.

This means that rather than using the Surface Duo SDK for producing their apps for Microsoft’s dual-screen device, developers can instead use the Foldables Jetpack library (although right now, it’s still in a preview state itself). Microsoft promises it will support developers on both these routes.

The more apps, the better

In short, there’s now scope for building apps that work across devices, so not just on the Surface Duo, but other Android dual-screen or foldable hardware like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. And that can only be good news for the Duo’s potential library of apps, of course, which as we know is a key part of any piece of hardware’s potential success.

In a blog post introducing the new emulator preview, Microsoft provided guidance for developers, and noted: “Microsoft encourages developers to use the Jetpack library to create dual screen experiences.”

Other recent Surface Duo rumors include Microsoft having apparently started work on bringing Android 11 to the dual-screen device – it will launch with Android 10 – and that the Duo could be released soon, with the possibility that work has already begun on a sequel.

Via MS Power User