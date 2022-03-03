Sorry, Invincible season 2 won't arrive anytime soon

Audio player loading…

Work on Invincible season 2 has been going on "for a while" – but it's unlikely the hit animated show will return this year.

That's according to Invincible showrunner Simon Racioppa, who exclusively told TechRadar that the Prime Video show's crew was making significant but slow progress.

Ever since the first season ended, fans have been desperate for an development update on seasons 2 and 3, and Amazon Studios previously announced that it had greenlit the wildly popular R-rated superhero show for two more seasons. Apart from a recent update from lead star Steven Yeun, however, news on Invincible season 2 has been thin on the ground.

Speaking to TechRadar as part of The Boys Presents: Diabolical's press junket, Racioppa provided a small but important update on Invincible season 2. While he revealed that plenty of work had already been carried out on Invincible's next two instalments, he suggested that its TV adaptation wouldn't be making a comeback in 2022.

Listen, Mark, Invincible season 2 won't be here for a while (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

"We've been working on it for a while," Racioppa said. "We're working very hard on it. Basically, every day Robert [Kirkman, Invincible's co-creator] is working on it, I'm working on it. We're talking about it, and we are well in on the process. We've been working on it longer than I think people are aware, but it takes a while. It's a big show."

While Racioppa doesn't outright confirm that Invincible season 2 won't arrive this year, his answer provides plenty of wiggle room over its potential release date. At the time of writing, we're only in early March, so there's plenty of time for Invincible's second season to return this year. Should the show's crew require more time to make Invincible season 2 as good as possible, however, Racioppa's non-committal answer provides breathing space for that.

Based on Kirkman and Cory Walker's graphic novel series of the same name, Invincible became a TV sensation among audiences in April 2021. The show's shocking plot twists, gratuitous violence, and surprisingly meme-worthy content ensured it was one of the most popular shows last year.

At the time, we suggested that Invincible was "in line to be Amazon’s next big hit". We also spoke to Kirkman and some of the cast to see how it compared to similarly great animated series including Batman: The Animated Series, and other Prime Video R-rated shows like The Boys.

Speaking of The Boys, a mature animated spin-off series – The Boys Presents: Diabolical – lands on Prime Video on March 4. Read our spoiler-free review to find out more about this animated anthology series. And check back in with TechRadar on Saturday, March 5 for our in-depth chat with Racioppa to learn more about Diabolical and The Boys season 3.