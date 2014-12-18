LG's 'more intuitive' webOS 2.0 is coming to CES 2015

LG will unveil what it says is a simpler and more intuitive version of its webOS smart TV platform during CES 2015, the company has announced.

The new webOS 2.0 has more 4K content from services like Amazon and Netflix and features reduced boot times and faster performance when navigating the UI.

It also has a new "My Channels" app that lets users customize the Launcher Bar with specific live TV and app channels, "quick settings" that don't interrupt what you're watching, and "input picker," which lets TVs instantly recognize connected devices.

The platform will debut on a new lineup of LG TVs, including new Quantom Dot and other OLED and LCD sets.

See you at CES

LG is clearly positioning webOS 2.0 as an evolution of its current system, saying that it "improv[es] on key features found in the current generation of Smart TVs."

The system focuses on three pillars, according to LG: "simple connection, simple switching and simple discovery."

"By updating webOS with new and smarter features, users will experience a next-generation Smart TV platform that's simpler, easier and more intuitive than ever before," LG Home Entertainment Senior Vice President and head of TV and monitors In-kyu Lee said in a press release. "The webOS 2.0 platform is another example of LG's commitment to taking a leadership role in the next generation TV market with an innovative Smart TV solution."

LG's new range of smart TVs with webOS 2.0 will be on display at CES, so watch out for more coverage from TechRadar as the biggest tech show of the year approaches.