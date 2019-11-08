Buy Windows 10: the cheapest prices in November 2019

The deadline to get a free upgrade to Windows 10 has sadly now passed. Not to worry though as you can rely on TechRadar to help you buy Windows 10 for the best price. Windows 10 brings back the beloved Start button as well as all the features and integrations you've come to expect from your PC.

So, if you're building a brand new system or want to upgrade to Windows 10 on an older device, you're going to need to buy Windows again. Don't worry though, because we check the prices of Windows 10 every day to make sure you get the best deals.

Why buy Windows 10?

You may still be running your computer on Windows 7 or 8, and if so it might be time to buy Windows 10. This isn't just a performance update, Windows 10 brings new features and security settings to your machine that are crucial to getting your work done in today's operating systems. From the ease of the Cortana assistant to the speed boost you'll notice instantly, upgrading your older system to Windows 10 will be well worth your while.

The best Black Friday Windows 10 prices and deals

If you're shopping for PC parts this Black Friday, don't forget to keep an eye on operating system deals. If the prices below aren't for you, stick around until November and you may just find a new offer that suits. We'll be keeping an eye for you and reporting all the deals as they come in via our Black Friday deals page so be sure to bookmark it and check back in for the cheapest solution.

Buy Windows 10 Home for the best price

The perfect version of Windows for home users

Windows 10 Home is the version that most people will need. It's for home use and includes game streaming from Xbox One and other consumer features like Cortana, as well as Windows Hello for logging into your PC via a fingerprint scanner or your face. If Windows 8 was the steepest learning curve imaginable, Windows 10 is like meeting a great friend you once knew again - it's just that they've bought some new clothes of which you really do approve. If you're looking to buy Windows 10 Home today, you'll find some excellent offers to save you some cash below.

Buy Windows 10 Pro for the cheapest price

Go Pro if you think it's worth paying more for the Pro features

Buy Windows 10 Pro if you need the extra security and management improvements over the Home version above. It includes Hyper-V for virtualization, BitLocker whole disk encryption, enterprise mode IE, Remote Desktop, a version of the Windows Store for your own business and assigned access (which locks a PC to running only one modern application, to use like a kiosk). Network admins can also schedule updates so they don't happen at important times.

Buy Windows 7 deals

Windows 7 - because we fear change

What's this? Windows 7 deals on a page that advertises Windows 10? We understand some of you really want to stick with Windows 7, maybe even on a new machine. Don't worry, we totally get it. Maybe it's because you have some hardware/software that works better on the old OS or it just feels better. Or maybe it's because you've no time for the ridiculousness of the tiles format. If any of the above sound like you, buy Windows 7, a PC traditionalist's choice.

