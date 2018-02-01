Slack is dropping its Apple Watch app, but you'll still get messages to your wrist

Slack has announced it will no longer support its standalone Apple Watch app.

In a new update to the messaging platform's iOS software, the Apple Watch has lost a lot of its features including the ability to both view and reply to direct messages, switch workplaces and more.

You'll still get notifications through to your wrist from the iOS app, but some of the more complicated features you'd find on the Apple Watch native app will now be gone for good.

A statement from Slack reads, "Apple Watch users, there's now one iOS app for all of your needs. We've removed the standalone Watch App, but rest assured, receiving and replying to messages from your wrist works the same as before. It's like two for the price of one, but with apps."

Not the first

Slack isn't the first major brand to stop supporting its Apple Watch app. We've previously seen the likes of the Twitter, Amazon and Google Maps drop its apps for the platform and instead opt for iOS-based notifications for those who own an Apple Watch.

Messaging on your wrist has always been difficult, mainly due to the size of the screen on your wrist, so it makes sense to only have notifications and a few basic features on your Apple Watch.

You'll still get notifications and the ability to reply to some messages on your Apple Watch, which makes the switch over a bit easier to handle for those who use the Slack app. That said, it does beg the question of which major app will be next to drop support for watchOS.

Via: AppleInsider