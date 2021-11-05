Samsung ups the game on low-end phone: Galaxy A13 to have 50MP camera

Samsung, which is putting a game-changing 108MP camera in its mid-ranging Galaxy A73, seems set to follow the same strategy when it comes to its low-end offering. Samsung, which launched its budget Galaxy A12 last November, is set to unveil its successor Galaxy A13 shortly. And as it happens, it is reported that the South Korean electronics major will put a 50MP camera on it --- something not done in the segment.

Samsung is attempting this strategy to stir up the low-end market where the margins are low but the competition is high.

According to a report in the reliable South Korean industrial news site The Elec, "Galaxy A13 will have a 50MP wide-angle main shooter, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP telephoto and 2MP bokeh cameras on its back. The phone will have an 8MP front camera."

Galaxy A12, which sported a 48MP main camera, was ranked seventh in terms of global shipment during the first quarter this year.

Galaxy A13: What we know so far

South Korean camera-makers Cammsys and Namuga are the suppliers for the Galaxy A13.

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy A13 will feature a waterdrop-style notch display and a triple rear camera setup with three sensors siting one below the other.

Aside from the camera, the Galaxy A13 5G is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, which is touted to be 2.8 times faster than the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC on Galaxy A12. The Galaxy A13 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone is likely to come in three configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

It will have a 6.48-inch full-HD+ LCD display and is likely to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will run Android 11 out-of-the-box. The phone is expected to be launched sometime in December, if not early. Its Indian launch, like in the case of Galaxy A 12, will happen around February next year, it is said.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is predicted to be priced around $249, which is around Rs. 18,500.