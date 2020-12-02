Samsung Smart club loyalty program and referral program announced in India

Samsung is not new to introducing new programs and services for its customers in India. This year alone, the company has announced protection plans , experience at home service, and more. Now, the company has announced the Smart Club Loyalty Program and Samsung Referral Program for users in India.

Customers buying new Galaxy smartphones from Samsung exclusive stores will be eligible for the offerings. You can avail benefits such as reward points and discount coupons under the smart club loyalty program and with the Samsung referral program, one can earn rewards up to INR 7,500 by referring a friend or a family member to buy Galaxy smartphones from Samsung exclusive Store.

Smart Club Loyalty Program

With this new program, you can earn reward points, service coupons, and much more on first-time purchase of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone worth Rs 15,000 and up. The device has to be purchased from a Samsung SmartCafe or Samsung Smart Plaza.

The reward points can be redeemed on subsequent purchases at Samsung Exclusive Stores. In addition, you will also get vouchers worth up to Rs 6,000 with Smart Club membership (valid up to December 2020) and fast track upgrades on products like Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Tab S7.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Samsung Referral Program

The second program will have more interest as it will benefit both the referrer and the referred Existing Samsung customers (referrer) can refer Galaxy devices to their friends and family get rewards on purchase of a range of smartphones through Samsung Exclusive Stores. The referrer will receive additional Smart Club benefits worth up to Rs 7,500 by successfully referring their friends and family to purchase select smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores. On successful transaction, both the referrer and referred will get reward points.

Product Referrer Reward Referee Reward Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Rs 2,500 Rs 3,500 Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip Rs 2,500 Rs 3,500 Galaxy Note 20 series Rs 1,500 Rs 3,500 Galaxy Note10/10+ Rs 1,500 Rs 2,000 Galaxy S10 & 20 series Rs 1,500 Rs 2,000 Galaxy S10 Lite & Note10 Lite Rs 1,000 Rs 1,500

Further, for customers who are a long time Samsung users, the company is offering a 5% discount coupon when you visit an authorized Samsung Service Center. These coupons can be redeemed at Samsung Smart Cafes, Samsung Smart Plazas and Samsung e-Store.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Samsung WhatsApp Chatbot

With all services going digital in 2020, Samsung has announced WhatsApp Chatbot that will help consumers connect to the nearest Samsung SmartCafe. You can send a “Hi” message on to 9870-494949. You will get back the nearest Samsung SmartCafe, buy online from the store, book a Home Demo, request a call back from the store and learn about the latest offers and product launches. If you purchase any product, you will also get an invoice on WhatsApp through also.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!